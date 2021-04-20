Published: 11:06 AM April 20, 2021

M&M Motorcycles in Waterbeach will showcase its new retail space which it has worked on during lockdown at an open day this weekend. - Credit: M&M Motorcycles

A motorcycle firm which completed a renovation project during the Covid-19 lockdown is to show off its work.

M&M Motorcycles in Waterbeach will mark the opening of a new retail space next to their workshop and MOT centre with an open day on Saturday, April 24.

The company, which its servicing centre has been open throughout the pandemic, has spent lockdown renovating an unused space for local bikers.

The event will offer motorcycle safety equipment, accessories and free advice, as well as stalls for related local businesses including AAA Motorcycle Training.

Steve Russell, director of M&M Motorcycles, said: “The open day will take place mostly outdoors and no more than six people will be allowed into the showroom at the same time.

“For the more adventurous, there is a chance to practice the perfect wheelie with a static wheelie machine.

“The showroom even boasts a range of road registered electric scooters are available alongside new and used motorcycles.”

Doors open at 9am and hot food and drink, music and free parking will be available.

There will also be a collection for the East Anglian Air Ambulance at the shop, which can be found off the A10 behind the BP petrol station at Unit 2a, Ely Road, Waterbeach, CB25 9PG.

For more information on the open day and M&M Motorcycles, visit: https://www.m-mmotorcycles.co.uk/ or call 01223 863668.