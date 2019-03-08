Athlete from Waterbeach looking for local brands to advertise on his kit in aid of EACH charity at Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland

Jonathon Clarke of Waterbeach (pictured) is looking for local brands to advertise on his kit in aid of EACH charity ahead of the Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland. Picture: EACH EACH

An athlete from Waterbeach is appealing to local businesses to advertise on his kit ahead of the Triathlon World Championships held in Switzerland.

Jonathon Clarke will be flying the flag for Great Britain at the prestigious sports event which takes place later this year and aims to raise more for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The 35-year-old, who has only been completing in triathlons for two years, is auctioning off an ad space on his kit which will be seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

He said: “Being fortunate enough to compete for Great Britain in my age group, I wanted to offer my kit sponsorship logo spaces to help raise awareness for EACH.

“Hopefully, through this great opportunity, we can raise enough money to pay for a day of care and support from EACH in Cambridgeshire - £5,600.”

Emily Rose, EACH Cambridgeshire corporate fundraising assistant, said: “What a fantastic opportunity this is for Cambridgeshire businesses.

“We feel privileged that Jonathon is giving up valuable sponsorship money to help our work caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

“We wish him all the very best in Lausanne.”

The Triathlon World Championships take place between August 29 and September 1 in Lausanne, a city on Lake Geneva.

Companies that would like to bid for a spot on the kit should email Jonathon at: jlc@martin-redmanpartners.co.uk before Tuesday, April 30.