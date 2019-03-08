Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

£4,500 raised for local charity as record breaking Waterbeach Running Festival shines through despite a cloudy start

PUBLISHED: 12:35 14 May 2019

Jo Hatton Jones

Waterbeach Running Festival. Mens' 5k presentation (L to R) Paul Fenn (3rd) Tony Bacon (1st) and Ben Ireland (2nd) . Picture; TIM GEORGE

Waterbeach Running Festival. Mens' 5k presentation (L to R) Paul Fenn (3rd) Tony Bacon (1st) and Ben Ireland (2nd) . Picture; TIM GEORGE

TIM GEORGE PHOTOGRAPHER

Despite a cloudy start, the sun shone and this year's Waterbeach Running Festival was a record-breaking event with more people donning their running shoes than in previous years (nearly 800 registered), and around £4,500 raised for local charity Waterbeach Toddler Playgroup.

Waterbeach Running Festival. 10k winner David McLean. Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. 10k winner David McLean. Picture; TIM GEORGE

The event saw over a thousand people enjoy a range of stalls and activities alongside the serious business of running and Waterbeach Brass Band played near the homeward stretch to encourage runners as they neared the finish line.

On the track, Tony Bacon successfully defended his title despite tough competition to take his fourth consecutive win in the 5km men's race.

The runner ups in last year's 5km women's race (Vicki Moignard) and 10km men's race (David Mclean) won their events this year and the winner of the 10km women's race (Emma Hodson) finished just 18 seconds behind David Mclean and was the second runner over the line.

The event, held at Waterbeach Barracks, covers a flat, off road course and many runners celebrated personal best times, including David Mclean, who said: "I came second last year, which was a big surprise and winning this year was even more unexpected.

Waterbeach Running Festival. Women's presentation. Claire Diethe (and Josie) Emma Hodson and Alison Stewart . Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. Women's presentation. Claire Diethe (and Josie) Emma Hodson and Alison Stewart . Picture; TIM GEORGE

"This time around one of the runners set out really fast and around four of us tried to keep up with him, he was opening up a gap on us after around 4k though. However, after accepting that I would come second something went wrong for him about 100 metres before the finish line and he started slowing down, which gave me the opportunity to overtake and take the win.

"I'm really delighted with the result, especially as I only started running a few years ago, having previously concentrated on cycling. Cycling is all about heart and lungs but running involves a lot more technique and finesse and I've learnt a lot training with some of the more experienced runners at Cambridge Triathlon Club."

A number of runners had also taken up the NHS's Couch to 5km challenge and were delighted with their achievements.

Anyone who does not exercise much at the moment and would like to increase their fitness levels and enter next year's Waterbeach Running Festival can find out more at www.nhs.uk/live-well/exercise/couch-to-5k-week-by-week/. It's never too early to start training!

Waterbeach Running Festival. .Womens' 5k presentation. (L to R) : Lauren Thomas (3rd) Vicki Moignard (1st) and Olivia Baker (2nd) Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. .Womens' 5k presentation. (L to R) : Lauren Thomas (3rd) Vicki Moignard (1st) and Olivia Baker (2nd) Picture; TIM GEORGE

Event organisers, Jessica Kitt, Vikki Ashcroft and Mim Christensen, with support from a team of volunteers, ensured the running events ran smoothly, while friends and family of competitors had plenty to entertain them between races in the Festival Village.

This included a children's area with bouncy castle and slide, a cake stand, food and drink vendors and a variety of stalls including natural skincare products from Tropic Skincare and EF encouraging local families with a spare room to host visiting foreign students.

Wayne Badcock from Waterbeach Toddler Playgroup said: "The Waterbeach Running Festival is a lot of hard work and it's going from strength to strength with each year bigger and better that the year before.

"There is always a fantastic atmosphere and there's plenty to keep all ages entertained, whether they are racing or just out to enjoy a fun community event. "We'd like to thank everyone who attended; all our volunteers and our sponsors who have helped us raise £4,500, so we can continue to provide great childcare support in Waterbeach."

Waterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGE

The Waterbeach Running Festival is sponsored by Spectacular, Breheny, Douglass Digital, Ede & Ravenscoft, Tesco, OneStop Waterbeach, Decathlon, Wild Thyme and Embers, CPA Ely, Pharmacie Café, BuggyBootCamp and Urban&Civic, master developer for Waterbeach Barracks, who provide the venue, support and sponsorship funding.

Details of race winners and times below:

5km men T

Waterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGE

Tony Bacon 00:17:21

Ben Ireland 00:17:38

Paul Fenn 00:17:52

5km women

Waterbeach Running Festival. Tony Backon and Vicki Moignard. Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. Tony Backon and Vicki Moignard. Picture; TIM GEORGE

Vicki Moignard 00:19:36

Olivia Baker 00:19:40

Lauren Thomas 00:19:48

10km men

Waterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGE

David Mclean 00:36:02

Ben Baldelli 00:36:37

Dan Staite 00:37:16

10km women

Waterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGE

Emma Hodson 00:36:20

Alison Stewart 00:40:33

Claire Deithe 00:43.04

Waterbeach Running Festival. Mens' 10k winner David McLean (left) and runner-up Ben Baldelli.. Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. Mens' 10k winner David McLean (left) and runner-up Ben Baldelli.. Picture; TIM GEORGE

Waterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGEWaterbeach Running Festival. . Picture; TIM GEORGE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Thousands of indecent images of children found on father and son’s devices in Littleport

Extreme pornography found on father and son's devices in Littleport. Picture: ARCHANT.

Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

Chatteris and Ely companies celebrate success at Truckfest 2019 - and Wisbech firms gets a special mention for their input

Chris and John Sallis with the Volvo FH N111HFF - P J Lee & Sons, Ely. Truckfest 2019. Picture; GARY MALKIN

Inquest opens into the death of local musician Bertie Buck, 29, whose body was pulled from the river at Ely

Performing in Ely, Bertie Buck, 29, who died last month. His body was recovered from the river at Ely near The Cutter. An inquest into his death opened at Huntingdon today. Picture; FACEBOOK

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer appointed as solicitor general

Lucy Frazer MP who has become the Solicitor General in a mini reshuffle announced by the Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Most Read

Thousands of indecent images of children found on father and son’s devices in Littleport

Extreme pornography found on father and son's devices in Littleport. Picture: ARCHANT.

Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

Chatteris and Ely companies celebrate success at Truckfest 2019 - and Wisbech firms gets a special mention for their input

Chris and John Sallis with the Volvo FH N111HFF - P J Lee & Sons, Ely. Truckfest 2019. Picture; GARY MALKIN

Inquest opens into the death of local musician Bertie Buck, 29, whose body was pulled from the river at Ely

Performing in Ely, Bertie Buck, 29, who died last month. His body was recovered from the river at Ely near The Cutter. An inquest into his death opened at Huntingdon today. Picture; FACEBOOK

South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer appointed as solicitor general

Lucy Frazer MP who has become the Solicitor General in a mini reshuffle announced by the Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Latest from the Ely Standard

£4,500 raised for local charity as record breaking Waterbeach Running Festival shines through despite a cloudy start

Waterbeach Running Festival. Mens' 5k presentation (L to R) Paul Fenn (3rd) Tony Bacon (1st) and Ben Ireland (2nd) . Picture; TIM GEORGE

Protest outside Shire Hall, Cambridge - HQ of the county council - to ensure it public right of access is maintained if building is sold

Protetsors outside Shire Hall, Cambridge, today: a petition was handed in calling for public rights of access to be maintained if the building is sold. Reference to 'This Land' is to the arms length development company owned by the council. Picture; A.CARPEN

LETTER: Warning to new councillors not to leave ‘an idle and empty seat that disrespects the residents who put them there’ by former deputy mayor

Former deputy mayor of Ely Alison Arnold is on the right of this photo taken last year: Photo: ARCHANT

Former East Cambs council leader Charles Roberts lands £56,400 a year part-time job with his old boss Mayor James Palmer

Councillor Charles Roberts has landed a £54,000 a year part time job with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. He stood down last month as leader of East Cambs Council. Picture; ARCHANT

Brexit minister and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay warns Britain in danger of ‘sleepwalking into remaining in the EU’

Brexit minister and NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay has warned we are in danger of 'sleepwalking' into remaining in the EU. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists