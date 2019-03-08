Advanced search

Investment of £350,000 to install new water main in Littleport - road closures will be in place

PUBLISHED: 16:43 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 30 October 2019

Investment of £350,000 to install new water main in Littleport. Road closures will be in place along Ten Mile Bank. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A £350,000 investment will see a new water main installed in Littleport to reduce the risk of future bursts and low water pressure in the area.

The work by Anglian Water, set to start on Monday November 4, will see the water main replaced with a new section of pipe, helping to ease future interruptions to supply.

The installation will see 1.5km of pipe laid in the area, and is expected to last for 13 weeks, being completed by the end of February 2020.

In order to allow teams to work safely, road closures will be in place along Ten Mile Bank at different stages throughout the work.

However, access for emergency services and local residents will be maintained at all times.

David Hartley, Anglian Water spokesperson, said: "We're pleased that this vital repair work will help to improve the existing water network in the area, ensuring a more resilient supply for the future."

Teams will be onsite from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, with occasional weekend work to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

If customers have any queries, please contact the Anglian Water customer service team on 03457 145 145 or visit anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea for the latest information.

