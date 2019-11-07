Advanced search

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College - after being left by Anglian Water for three months

07 November, 2019 - 14:44
Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. College site manager, Gavin Peasey, is pictured. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College - after being left by Anglian Water for three months. College site manager, Gavin Peasey, is pictured. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Archant

A hazardous water-logged hole at Witchford Village College that was dug by Anglian Water has been left for three months despite it flooding onto a path and under a classroom.

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLERWater-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Principal Daniel Baxby says after numerous phone calls to the water company he has been told that it is "not a priority" because they are "too busy".

The hole, which sits outside the art block, is about 1ft and a half deep on the grass verge leading to the car park.

The path, used by parents and staff, has now flooded leaving a build up of grimy water seeping into the wall of one of the classrooms.

Children have been kept away from that side of the building.

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLERWater-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Mr Baxby fears that the bad weather could see the water freeze and lead to a possible accident.

"We have been phoning every week to get an update on it," he said,

Then yesterday I spoke with them and they said they have 'no plans' to deal with the issue at the moment because they are 'too busy' and it is 'not a priority'.

"This is not good for us or the public as it is flooding down the path and out into the street.

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLERWater-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

"In the winter seasons with the threat of ice then it is a hazard - if it freezes over then there will be a real problem.

"It's only a matter of time before it goes through the foundations of the art block."

The school were alerted to flooding in the area during the summer holidays by a member of the public.

Anglian Water visited to investigate in August and three weeks ago barrier fencing was installed around the area.

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLERWater-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

College site manager, Gavin Peasey, said: "This has been a constant issue since the summer.

"I came and had a look when it was first reported and I could see the path and grass were wet.

"Anglian Water came out and did a sample dig and since then it has just been left like this.

"They said that they would send a special team out but nothing has happened.

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLERWater-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

"The ground is so sodden its flooding down to the public path too.

"If it freezes I dread to think what would happen as elderly people walk along that path."

Anglian Water has been contacted by the Ely Standard for a comment.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

‘I will always miss you’ - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College – after being left by Anglian Water for three months. College site manager, Gavin Peasey, is pictured. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

General Election 2019: Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of ‘Unite to Remain’ alliance

Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of ‘Unite to Remain’ alliance. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking at the launch the Liberal Democrat General Election campaign, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Late TV star John McCririck’s large collection of iconic clothes, jewellery and even cigars up for grabs as they go under the hammer in Ely

Racing and TV star John McCririck�s iconic clothing pieces are among items up for grabs at an auction held in Ely this December. Picture: Rowley�s / BNPS

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s personal belongings – including custom made bed – to go under the hammer in Cambridgeshire

Keith Flint's furniture and items of clothing on display at Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge, as the Prodigy star's personal belongings go under the hammer. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Network Rail signs contract with combined authority to build £21m rail station for Soham

Combined Authority seals deal for Network Rail to build Soham station. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists