Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College - after being left by Anglian Water for three months

Water-logged hole floods onto path at Witchford Village College - after being left by Anglian Water for three months. College site manager, Gavin Peasey, is pictured. Picture: CLARE BUTLER Archant

A hazardous water-logged hole at Witchford Village College that was dug by Anglian Water has been left for three months despite it flooding onto a path and under a classroom.

Principal Daniel Baxby says after numerous phone calls to the water company he has been told that it is "not a priority" because they are "too busy".

The hole, which sits outside the art block, is about 1ft and a half deep on the grass verge leading to the car park.

The path, used by parents and staff, has now flooded leaving a build up of grimy water seeping into the wall of one of the classrooms.

Children have been kept away from that side of the building.

Mr Baxby fears that the bad weather could see the water freeze and lead to a possible accident.

"We have been phoning every week to get an update on it," he said,

Then yesterday I spoke with them and they said they have 'no plans' to deal with the issue at the moment because they are 'too busy' and it is 'not a priority'.

"This is not good for us or the public as it is flooding down the path and out into the street.

"In the winter seasons with the threat of ice then it is a hazard - if it freezes over then there will be a real problem.

"It's only a matter of time before it goes through the foundations of the art block."

The school were alerted to flooding in the area during the summer holidays by a member of the public.

Anglian Water visited to investigate in August and three weeks ago barrier fencing was installed around the area.

College site manager, Gavin Peasey, said: "This has been a constant issue since the summer.

"I came and had a look when it was first reported and I could see the path and grass were wet.

"Anglian Water came out and did a sample dig and since then it has just been left like this.

"They said that they would send a special team out but nothing has happened.

"The ground is so sodden its flooding down to the public path too.

"If it freezes I dread to think what would happen as elderly people walk along that path."

Anglian Water has been contacted by the Ely Standard for a comment.