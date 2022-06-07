Pop star Pixie Lott has now married model Oliver Cheshire, in a service held at Ely Cathedral.

The duo had postponed the event multiple times, due to the coronavirus pandemic and their wishes to have everyone present at the service.

The wedding finally took place yesterday (Monday, June 6).

A number of famous guests attended, such as Danny Jones from McFly, Tom Pearce from TOWIE and actress Sabrina Elba.

The happy couple can be seen exiting the historic cathedral, in a video below.