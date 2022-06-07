News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
WATCH: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:40 AM June 7, 2022
Pixie Lott ties the Knot with Oliver Cheshire.Cathedral, ElyMonday 06 June 2022. Picture by Terry

Pixie Lott ties the Knot with Oliver Cheshire. - Credit: Terry Harris

Pop star Pixie Lott has now married model Oliver Cheshire, in a service held at Ely Cathedral.

The duo had postponed the event multiple times, due to the coronavirus pandemic and their wishes to have everyone present at the service.

The wedding finally took place yesterday (Monday, June 6).

A number of famous guests attended, such as Danny Jones from McFly, Tom Pearce from TOWIE and actress Sabrina Elba.

The happy couple can be seen exiting the historic cathedral, in a video below.

