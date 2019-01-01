Advanced search

It was a daring and astonishing act of heroism in the Great War - and now a piece of history from that moment is up for sale in Ely

PUBLISHED: 10:19 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 25 November 2019

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

Archant

A relic from one of the most daring and astonishing acts of heroism in the skies during World War One is to be offered for sale in Ely.

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

In 1917, pilot Eric Waters was flying over Belgium when he was shot and killed - leaving his gunner-observer sitting in front of him with no parachute, heading for the ground.

Sergeant Fred Slingsby, however, wasn't going to submit to gravity.

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

He climbed from his seat then scrambled over the fuselage to where Waters was slumped at the controls.

He then climbed in, sat on his dead colleague's knee and safely took the plane back to British lines where he managed to land it.

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYSRoddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

For his act of aeronautical derring-do he was awarded the Military Medal.

The item for sale is the pocket watch that pilot Lieutenant Eric Gordon Waters had with him on the doomed mission.

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

It was taken from his body after the landing and along with his RFC cap and lapel badges was returned to his family.

You may also want to watch:

Relatives engraved the watch as a permanent reminder of the action in which he died aged 30.

It is for sale at Rowley's auction house in Ely on December 7 with an estimate of £400-600.

Roddy Lloyd from the saleroom said: "Waters was part of No. 6 Squadron, Royal Flying Corps, and on January 24 2017 was flying over Poperinge, West Flanders, Belgium.

"Waters was flying his BE2g 7175 whilst escorting a photographic patrol.

"His plane was attacked and during the dog fight he was shot in the back and head and killed.

"Fred Slingsby was sitting in front of him and did not have a parachute because at that time the high command considered it would be an easy option for airmen to jump to safety rather than stay and fight.

"So he climbed from his cockpit over the plane to where Waters was and proceeded to fly the plane back to safety, sitting on the dead pilot's lap.

"It was an extraordinary bit of flying skill and clearly winning the Military Medal meant his commanding officers were impressed."

After the war Fred Slingsby founded Slingsby Sailplanes and then Slingsby Aviation - and is famous for the Slingsby gliders.

He died in 1973 aged 78.

Most Read

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

March father of four ‘lucky to be alive’ after pothole and wet mud cause him to crash into a ditch

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

General Election 2019: YOUR chance to quiz all four candidates hopeful of becoming next MP for SE Cambridgeshire

Candidates for the 2019 general election for SE Cambs. Left to right: Lucy Frazer (Con), Edmund Fordham (Ind), James Bull (Lab) and Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem). The election takes place on December 12. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

March father of four ‘lucky to be alive’ after pothole and wet mud cause him to crash into a ditch

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

Village fights off proposals for 110 homes on 10 acre field for the second time in five years

Haddenham - the site that was proposed for 110 homes. The application has been rejected for the second time in five years. Picture; PLANNING FILES, ECDC

General Election 2019: YOUR chance to quiz all four candidates hopeful of becoming next MP for SE Cambridgeshire

Candidates for the 2019 general election for SE Cambs. Left to right: Lucy Frazer (Con), Edmund Fordham (Ind), James Bull (Lab) and Pippa Heylings (Lib Dem). The election takes place on December 12. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ely Standard

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

It was a daring and astonishing act of heroism in the Great War - and now a piece of history from that moment is up for sale in Ely

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Any Dream Will Do’s Keith Jack lead Fame the Musical cast at New Theatre in Peterborough

Grab those leg warmers and live forever as Hollyoaks favourite Jorgie Porter leads the cast of Fame the Musical at the New Theatre in Peterborough.

Frozen II is a visually stunning musical adventure full of memorable songs - Into The Unknown could be as big as Let It Go

Art historian and writer William Dalrymple to talk about new book at St Peter’s Church in Ely

Scottish art historian, writer and broadcaster William Dalrymple will give a talk about his new book at St Peter’s Church in Ely on Monday December 2. Picture: TOPPING BOOKSELLERS ELY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists