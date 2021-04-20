Published: 3:14 PM April 20, 2021

Ely Cathedral’s Peregrine Falcons can now be viewed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via a state-of-the-art webcam. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

The pair of rare Peregrine Falcons living high up in the roof of Ely Cathedral can now be watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via webcam.

In true Big Brother style, the rare birds – which were first spotted in 2019 – can be viewed by members of the public using the specially installed camera.

The peregrines successfully hatched two fledging chicks last year which created much interest from visitors, keen photographers and ornithologists.

Having rejected a nesting box provided by the cathedral, near the West Tower, they decided to make their nest within a sheltered area by a gable of the South Transept roof.

West Tower and Octagon Tower at Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Ely Cathedral

Without direct visual access to the nest, experts say it is hard to determine how many eggs the female has laid but conservationists hope for two or three.

Joss Palmer, event manager, said: “We are all very excited that peregrine falcons have decided to make the cathedral their home for this year’s breeding season.

“We have been very careful to follow every piece of advice offered by experts from the Hawk & Owl Trust and we are so grateful to King’s Ely for funding the installation of a webcam.

“It is highly addictive viewing !”

Several peregrine falcons have made Ely Cathedral their home. - Credit: Martyn Jolley

“The height of our cathedrals provide ideal homes for these protected species which almost became extinct in Britain during the last century due to the use of pesticides.

“Native to cliff tops, they have more recently re-invented themselves as city dwellers, using tall urban structures to replicate their natural nesting habitat.”

Adrian Blumfield, chief operations director at The Hawk & Owl Trust, said: “We were delighted to be invited to contribute to this project.

Several peregrine falcons have made Ely Cathedral their home. - Credit: Martyn Jolley

“Without the enthusiasm of cathedral staff plus the support of the Dean and the sponsorship of King’s Ely, none of this would not have been possible.

“It shows how collaboration can work with real positive benefits and a unique insight of the resident Peregrines.”

People will be able to keep a birds-eye view on Ely Cathedral's resident Peregrine Falcons. - Credit: ELY CATHEDRAL

The Ely Peregrines can now be seen viewed 24/7 live on the webcam thanks to support and collaboration between the cathedral, The Hawk & Owl Trust, King’s Ely and FWD-IP.

You can access the webcam direct at: www.elycathedral.org