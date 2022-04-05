News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Fire crews tackle blaze at Prickwillow waste facility

Will Durrant

Published: 9:02 AM April 5, 2022
Updated: 9:53 AM April 5, 2022
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service is tackling a blaze at Prickwillow, near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service is tackling a blaze at Prickwillow, near Ely - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Five fire crews have tackled a waste facility blaze near Ely.

Crews from Ely, Littleport, Newmarket and Mildenhall were on the scene during the "early hours" today (Tuesday, April 5).

The blaze broke out at around 12.43am.

Firefighters urged the public to avoid the Prickwillow area.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a steel-framed building containing recycled household waste. They have worked hard throughout the night to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading."

They added: "Firefighters have been in attendance since the early hours and are making good progress.

"Please avoid the area."

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk

