Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

High Court Order ruled to stop waste being dumped on site in Little Downham

PUBLISHED: 14:55 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:23 27 December 2018

An injunction has been ruled by the High Court to stop waste being imported onto land in Little Downham. Picture: GETTY

An injunction has been ruled by the High Court to stop waste being imported onto land in Little Downham. Picture: GETTY

This content is subject to copyright.

An injunction has been ruled by the High Court to stop waste being imported onto land in Little Downham – with more than £11,000 ordered to pay.

The order, made by Cambridgeshire County Council, states that the defendants must not import any waste onto the agricultural land or undertake any engineering operations without fresh planning permission or the written consent of the county council.

The defendants were told to pay 75 per cent of the council’s legal costs which the judge said “reflected the fact that the council was successful in bringing the proceedings before the court”.

The final agreed costs amounted to £11,500.

The claim was heard at the High Court in the Royal Courts of Justice in London in July 2018, but the judge did not have to rule on the injunction because the defendants agreed to accept the terms of a High Court Order instead.

The order is drafted in the same terms sought by the council under the injunction and a confirmed breach could result in contempt of court proceedings.

Councillor David Connor, Cambridgeshire County Council’s chairman of the planning committee said: “This is a great success for the county council, which should bring an end to the ongoing breaches of planning control at this site.

“This court action demonstrates that we will pursue enforcement action against people who breach planning controls to address unauthorised development and uphold confidence in the planning system.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

Small van goes up in flames right next to petrol station in Ely

A van went up in flames near to a petrol station on Angel Drove, Ely. Picture: GOOGLE

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas miracle as gifts stolen from grandparents’ car found by police officers and returned to children they were bought for

Gifts, allegedly stolen from the boot of a car in Ely, were returned by police officers just in time for Christmas. Picture: DAVE THOMPSON / PA IMAGES

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

And the winner is...film critic PAUL STEWARD looks into his crystal ball for the 2019 Oscars

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. The movie could be in line for multiple Oscars: Best film, best director, best actor and best actress

High Court Order ruled to stop waste being dumped on site in Little Downham

An injunction has been ruled by the High Court to stop waste being imported onto land in Little Downham. Picture: GETTY

Illegal rave at Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day

Two hundred people gained entry to an abandoned building in Mepal Outdoor Centre at around 11pm on Christmas Day.

A11 motorbike crash victim is believed to be US airman

An airman from RAF Lakenheath is understood to have died in a motorbike accident on the A11 on Christmas Day. Pictured is the main gate at the base Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Breakfast with Santa at Grand Centra for children with special needs

A little Christmas magic was sprinkled across Ely as children with special needs enjoyed breakfast with Santa. Picture: JUSTIN HERON/SPECTRUM.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists