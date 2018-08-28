High Court Order ruled to stop waste being dumped on site in Little Downham

An injunction has been ruled by the High Court to stop waste being imported onto land in Little Downham – with more than £11,000 ordered to pay.

The order, made by Cambridgeshire County Council, states that the defendants must not import any waste onto the agricultural land or undertake any engineering operations without fresh planning permission or the written consent of the county council.

The defendants were told to pay 75 per cent of the council’s legal costs which the judge said “reflected the fact that the council was successful in bringing the proceedings before the court”.

The final agreed costs amounted to £11,500.

The claim was heard at the High Court in the Royal Courts of Justice in London in July 2018, but the judge did not have to rule on the injunction because the defendants agreed to accept the terms of a High Court Order instead.

The order is drafted in the same terms sought by the council under the injunction and a confirmed breach could result in contempt of court proceedings.

Councillor David Connor, Cambridgeshire County Council’s chairman of the planning committee said: “This is a great success for the county council, which should bring an end to the ongoing breaches of planning control at this site.

“This court action demonstrates that we will pursue enforcement action against people who breach planning controls to address unauthorised development and uphold confidence in the planning system.”