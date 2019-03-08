Ely man hopes to 'give something back' to Cam Sight by holding ninth annual charity quiz night and raffle

An Ely man is hosting a charity quiz and raffle for the local charity Cam Sight at Frank Lee Leisure Centre on the site of Addenbrookes hospital in Cambridge on Saturday September 7.

Warren Wilson began fundraising for Cam Sight after receiving support from them when he lost a considerable amount of his sight during the summer of 2009.

At the age of 19, whilst he was doing his A-Level exams, Warren noticed a deterioration in his vision and was after diagnosed with a genetic condition causing him to be registered blind.

He said: "Cam Sight initially helped me with things such as teaching me to touch type and use screen reading software and they raised the funds to get a tandem that they loan to me, keeping my love for cycling alive.

"Cam Sight continued to support me with the forms I needed to get into university and some of their fantastic volunteers helped me by transcribing some interviews I recorded for my dissertation.

"Without their great help, I would have found it very difficult to graduate from Anglia Ruskin University in the summer of 2013 with a 2-1 in history.

"Since graduating from university, I have found employment and bought my own home in Ely.

"I feel the support of Cam Sight has played a significant role in helping me maintain the confidence and drive necessary to live a fulfilling life where I have gone to university, played sport at national level and managed to buy my own home and live independently.

"Since being introduced to Cam Sight, I have realised the charity supports visually impaired people in Cambridgeshire of any age and in whatever capacity necessary whether it is emotional support, mobility training, technology assistance or organising social events for visually impaired people such as rural support groups and youth groups.

"Therefore, considering Cam Sight has been instrumental in the upkeep of not only my upbeat nature, confidence and independence, but also that of others, I have wanted to give something back."

Every since 2010 Warren has held a fundraising quiz and raffle and this year, the rounds will include history, geography, sport, film and TV, art and literature, food and drink, science and nature, general knowledge.

The regular picture round will be replaced by a music intro round covering as many eras as possible.

Doors open at 7pm, quiz starts at 7.30pm, quiz finishes at 10.30pm.

Entry fee is £5 per person, six people per team, under 16's are welcome to attend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/361045634808299/?ti=ia

Call me on 07939 181288 or email warren.wilson@hotmail.co.uk for more information.