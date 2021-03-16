News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Police issue 22 warning letters for anti-social driving 

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:48 PM March 16, 2021   
Police at Elean Business Park

Police issue 22 warning letters for anti-social driving around Witchford, Ely and Sutton, including the Elean Business Park. - Credit: Policing East Cambridgeshire

Twenty-two warnings have been issued for anti-social driving around Witchford, Ely and Sutton, including the Elean Business Park.

Police issue Community Protection Warning letters when dealing with persistent anti-social behaviour, and the Elean Business Park is popular for car meets and anti-social driving.

A post on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page said: “Officers will continue to patrol these areas and if those given Community Protection Warnings return, they will be liable to prosecution."

In August, drivers were banned from the Elean Business Park for meet-ups as police imposed a three-day dispersal order.

The move was made by the local neighbourhood policing team following reports about gatherings and anti-social driving.

A dispersal order allows officers to direct a person to leave the specified area if they suspect their behaviour has caused or is likely to cause distress.

You may also want to watch:

Sutton News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jonathan James took these aerial photos of the new Soham railway station under construction.

Aerial photos show £18.6m Soham station taking shape

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham friends Alex White and baker Katie Moore have launched Fortune Donuts,

Food and Drink

Successful start for donut business

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Site of the new zebra crossing agreed by county council in Ely 

Zebra crossing agreed for Ely despite fears of 'flashing lights night...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Luke Hall - the local government minister who has written to Mayor James Palmer with some grim news

Special Report

Lib Dems call Mayor Palmer 'a national embarrassment' , Labour says...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus