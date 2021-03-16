Published: 5:48 PM March 16, 2021

Police issue 22 warning letters for anti-social driving around Witchford, Ely and Sutton, including the Elean Business Park. - Credit: Policing East Cambridgeshire

Twenty-two warnings have been issued for anti-social driving around Witchford, Ely and Sutton, including the Elean Business Park.

Police issue Community Protection Warning letters when dealing with persistent anti-social behaviour, and the Elean Business Park is popular for car meets and anti-social driving.

A post on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page said: “Officers will continue to patrol these areas and if those given Community Protection Warnings return, they will be liable to prosecution."

In August, drivers were banned from the Elean Business Park for meet-ups as police imposed a three-day dispersal order.

The move was made by the local neighbourhood policing team following reports about gatherings and anti-social driving.

A dispersal order allows officers to direct a person to leave the specified area if they suspect their behaviour has caused or is likely to cause distress.