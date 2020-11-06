Advanced search

Villagers get a sinking feeling as hole suddenly appears in part of the High Street

PUBLISHED: 14:55 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 06 November 2020

Journeys are being delayed following the appearance of a sink hole in Haddenham

A sink hole that suddenly appeared in Haddenham High Street today has become a major talking point – about its size.

One villager described the hole as the size of a dinner plate, before qualifying the description to that of a Hungry Horse plate. Hungry Horse is the pub chain known for its sizeable portions!

Another says it is about a half a metre across and on going to look at it more closely observed it was indeed hollow.

As the debate panned out on social media – one referring to it as ‘bin lid size’ - police were called early to ensure it was properly marked off and traffic diverted.

“There are also cracks around the hole so the road surface might be very unstable,” one resident observed.

Traffic trying to get through from the Camping Close end are being diverted and bus companies alerted ahead of the school run.

Latest information is that the road remains closed whilst workers decide what to do.

