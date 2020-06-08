Mum’s warning after girls, 12, left ‘uncomfortable’ after being followed by men in car

Two 12-year-old girls were followed by men in this car in Littleport on Saturday, June 6 at around 3pm. Picture: Submitted Archant

A mum has issued a warning to village residents after her 12-year-old daughter and her friend were followed by a group of men in a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The girls were walking in Padnal, Littleport on Saturday, June 6 when the blue Peugeot “drove slowly” past them with all of the occupants “staring at them”.

Inside the car, according to eyewitnesses, were four men who left the girls feeling “uncomfortable” before they followed them to another location.

The men reportedly wound down their windows and engaged in conversation with the girls and began laughing – the girls ran and phoned their parents.

One of the girl’s mothers quickly went to pick them up after the girls’ “terrified” call – the mum went around the village looking for the men.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: We were called at about 3.15pm on Saturday (June 6) with reports of suspicious behaviour on Camel Road, Littleport.

“Officers attended but there was nobody there. Enquiries are continuing.”

Speaking of the incident from the start, the mother said: “My daughter and her friend, both aged 12, were on a walk down Padnal.

“The car with four men in drove slowly past them staring at them. The girls felt uncomfortable and went over the ditch and cut across the field.

“They came out near Eastfields. The car must have known where they were going to come out and drove there.

“They slowly drove up to the girls, wound down their windows, said hello and started laughing.

“The girls ran off terrified and rang me. I went and picked them up...

“The car had driven off when I got to them but I thought I’d have a drive around to see if they were about anywhere.

“We found them at the leisure centre car park. I did not approach them just got the reg and rang the police straight away.”