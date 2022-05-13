Sydney Grimes (middle) marked his 100th birthday at Kentford Manor care home in Newmarket on May 6. - Credit: Kentford Manor

A war veteran marked his 100th birthday on May 6 surrounded by serving members of his original squadron.

Sydney Grimes, who is a resident at Kentford Manor care home in Newmarket, marked his centenary year with care home staff, family and friends, and members of 617 squadron.

Ahead of Sydney’s milestone birthday, the home decorated the lounge area with balloons and banners, and the head chef baked a special birthday cake for everyone to enjoy.

On Sydney’s big day, serving members of the regiment raised a glass to him before presenting him with signed artwork representing the RAF.

Sydney said: “I felt honoured the regiment took the time to come and wish me a happy 100th birthday – it definitely made it extra special.

“I would say the secret to reaching 100 is never smoking and staying fit!”

Lijo Varghese, general manager at Kentford Manor, said: “Sydney’s birthday was filled with music, cake and lots of laughter – the perfect way to mark being 100 years young!”

