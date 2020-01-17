Advanced search

Wanted man Steven Barnes could still be in Littleport after serious assault

PUBLISHED: 16:35 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 17 January 2020

Wanted man Steven Barnes aged 32 (pictured) could still be in Littleport.

A man wanted by police following a serious assault could still in Littleport, officers have revealed.

Steven Barnes is wanted in connection with the assault which took place in Littleport on Tuesday, January 7.

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace the 32-year-old.

A spokesman said: "Steven Barnes, 32, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Littleport on Tuesday, January 7, and is believed to still be in the area.

"Anyone who believes they have seen Barnes or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report."

