Have your say on two new outdoor ‘fun and unexpected’ art projects in Ely

Residents in Ely are being urged to vote on two new outdoor art projects set to take place in the city this October. Spearheaded by Babylon Arts and supported by Ely Markets and Ely College, the “Somewhere in Ely” project pitches can be viewed on YouTube. Archant

Residents in east Cambridgeshire are being urged to vote on two new outdoor art projects set to take place in Ely this October.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spearheaded by Babylon Arts and supported by Ely Markets and Ely College, the “Somewhere in Ely” project pitches can be viewed on YouTube. Mike Hartley: The Yesterday & Tomorrow Machine. Spearheaded by Babylon Arts and supported by Ely Markets and Ely College, the “Somewhere in Ely” project pitches can be viewed on YouTube. Mike Hartley: The Yesterday & Tomorrow Machine.

More than 70 proposals from around the world have been whittled down to just five and locals are urged to cast the deciding vote.

Spearheaded by Babylon Arts and supported by Ely Markets and Ely College, the “Somewhere in Ely” project pitches can be viewed on YouTube.

You may also want to watch:

Amy Wormald, project manager, said: “If you live or work in the Ely area please watch the video pitches and vote for your favourite.

“We have funding to pay for two of these artist ideas to happen – and it’s up to the public to decide.

“You don’t need any special interest or experience in art to have an opinion. Just take a look at the videos online and tell us what you think.”

The five shortlisted artists include Ely ceramicist Louise Beale, choreographer and body-popper Paris Crossley, Mike Hartley who makes kinetic sculptures, multi-media artist Mark Parry and artist/ designer Adrian Riley.

Votes closed on midnight on July 12, to cast yours visit: www.babylonarts.org.uk/events/view,vote-for-the-creative-ideas-you-want-to-see-happen-in-ely_22675