‘We need your votes!’ urges hygiene bank

Louise Hepburn

Published: 9:05 AM June 30, 2021   
Products available at The Hygiene Bank Soham and Ely

The Hygiene Bank Soham and Ely is one of seven Cambridgeshire charities vying for a share of £10,000 from housing developer Hopkins Homes. - Credit: The Hygiene Bank Soham and Ely

An East Cambs charity which has been shortlisted to compete for a share of £10,000 needs your votes to be in for a chance of the cash.

The Hygiene Bank Soham and Ely is one of seven Cambridgeshire charities put forward for a scheme set up by housing developer Hopkins Homes.

The three causes with the most public votes will receive donations of £7,000, £2,000 and £1,000 respectively.

Alison O’Connor, Project Co-ordinator for The Hygiene Bank Soham and Ely, said: "We welcome any additional funding and should we be awarded the £7,000 donation it will make an enormous difference to local families in crisis.

“The lockdown has had a devastating effect on local families and our public donations of hygiene products simply can’t keep up with the demand.

“A grant of any size enables us to buy the essential hygiene items that most of us take for granted.”

Visit the Hopkins Homes website to vote for the Hygiene Bank or the other charities shortlisted.

