Volunteers from a village cricket club who have helped support vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic have won a national award.

Isleham Cricket Club were presented with the ECB connecting communities award as part of the NatWest outstanding service to cricket awards during the Vitality T20 Blast Finals Day on Saturday, October 3, televised on Sky Sports.

The club formed the Isleham Volunteers group where over 100 villagers carried out a range of tasks for most vulnerable residents during the lockdown.

Volunteers were also filmed and interviewed by Sky Sports to talk about their work, which included more than 700 shopping trips and over 1,000 prescription runs over the last six months.

Councillor Mark Goldsack, club member who helped organise the voluntary work, said: “All the volunteers have worked tirelessly over the past six months, it truly has been a remarkable team effort.

“As a rural village, we knew many vulnerable residents would struggle to get essential items during lockdown and we wanted to help.

“The response was phenomenal and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers for making our community a wonderful, caring and friendly place to live.”