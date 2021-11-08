Volunteers started to replace the bunting in Ely with a display of festive lights. - Credit: VISIT ELY

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Ely as volunteers have started to replace the bunting with a display of festive lights.

The work takes place every Saturday by volunteers, the City of Ely Estates team and councillors.

Volunteers started to replace the bunting in Ely with a display of festive lights. - Credit: VISIT ELY

Also involved at the weekend was the US Airforce base at Lakenheath, with over 30 volunteers turning up to help.

Mike Chinnery-Colyer, organiser of volunteers, said: “We are so grateful for their help and support over the last few weeks.

"They are all so willing, kind and enthusiastic, a real pleasure to work with, despite the cold, early morning starts.”

Volunteers started to replace the bunting in Ely with a display of festive lights. - Credit: VISIT ELY

You may also want to watch:

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager, added: "This year the display is really special as we have new lights to shine on our community and a small event to celebrate."

She said that, on Sunday November 28 from 11am to 4pm, the Visit Ely Team is holding a free ‘Christmas shopping day’ to celebrate independent businesses and charities.

Volunteers started to replace the bunting in Ely with a display of festive lights. - Credit: VISIT ELY

There will be stalls inside Oliver Cromwell’s House, and outside on St Mary’s Green.

Spotted in Ely Radio will be playing carols and, from 1-2pm, the City of Ely Band will be playing around the beacon on St Mary’s Green all the Christmas favourites.

A spokesperson for The City of Ely Council said: "We would like to thank all the businesses in Ely who provide much-needed support for the Christmas lights and also to the volunteers who put them up.

Volunteers started to replace the bunting in Ely with a display of festive lights. - Credit: VISIT ELY

"The commitment of all those involved is very much appreciated and the council is very grateful for this as, without the dedication of volunteers, the Christmas lights in Ely would not be possible."

Sue Bignell, a local resident, said: "This will cheer people up and get them in the festive mood.

"A huge thank you to these wonderful people who put a smile on people's faces.​​​​​"

Valerie Moule, another resident, added: "We are so grateful to these wonderful people. We can’t wait to see the lights on!"

Anyone who would like to get involved with the Christmas lights should contact sarah.jay@cityofelycouncil.org.uk