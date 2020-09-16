Volunteers needed for BBC programme being filmed in Cambridge

A BBC production team is looking for volunteers to take part in a study which will be featured on BBC One's 'The Truth About' programme. Pictures: Image by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay. Archant

A BBC production team needs volunteers to take part in a study about social media for a BBC ONE programme.

They are working with the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge to explore how social media has an impact on mental health.

The study will be featured on ‘The Truth About’, a science documentary series which explores everyday issues that society.

Participants need to be available on Tuesday (September 22) and Wednesday (September 23).

Filming will take place on the Wednesday.

Those taking part need to be aged between 18 and 25 and regularly use social media.

Anyone who is interested should email truth.about@bbc.co.uk with CAMBRIDGE in the subject line.

Also include your name, age and a contact telephone number.

Alternatively, to find out more call Sunita Ghosh Dastidar on 07599 420143.