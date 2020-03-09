Ely Museum on the lookout for volunteers as £1.6 million lottery-funded project gets underway

Ely Museum is on the hunt for history-loving volunteers as their £1.66 million National Lottery Heritage-funded project gets underway.

Ely Museum are looking for volunteers at Ely Museum. Picture: Supplied Ely Museum are looking for volunteers at Ely Museum. Picture: Supplied

The museum is staging a volunteer recruitment day on Saturday, March 28 from 11.30am until 3pm at the Old Dispensary on St Marys Street to show off roles on offer.

Emily Allen, museum community engagement officer, said: 'Our brilliant team of volunteers have been instrumental in our project so far.

'From helping us to pack up our collection, educate and enthral hundreds of children and bring fun, hands-on activities to many hundreds more.

'Now is a great time to get involved at the museum. Do pop along to our event on Saturday, March 28 to find out more.'

In January 2019, Ely Museum was awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £1.66 million for the 'Unlocking the Potential of the Old Gaol'.

The project will rejuvenate Ely Museum and make it a 'fantastic destination for local people and visitors to the area,' Ms Allen added.