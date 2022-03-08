Fern Hume (left) and Elene Costi are just two volunteers in Burwell that are helping the 'Ukraine Lifeline' group with donations. - Credit: Liz Tabecki/Fern Humes/Elene Costi

Cambridgeshire’s response to the Ukraine crisis is firmly taking shape as volunteers across the county are being inundated with donations.

Locations across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire are seeing a plethora of items being donated and collected as part of the ‘Ukraine Lifeline’ group.

One volunteer that is helping the cause is Elene Costi, who last week noticed a Burwell resident wanted to take donations to the group.

“It started when a lady, Fern, who I met in the village posted regarding taking donations to a newly-established organisation which has taken off massively,” said Elene.

Fern Hume (left) and Elene Costi are just two volunteers in Burwell that are helping the 'Ukraine Lifeline' group with donations. - Credit: Liz Tabecki

“I’d already spoken to my neighbour the day before about whether we could use the sports centre for another lady.”

Ferne, who has Ukrainian relatives, was going to transport items in her vehicle to the country.

But after Elene was allowed to use the sports centre by chairman Ivan Stiff, they both decided to help Ukraine Lifeline, which was first thought of last month.

“On March 2, we had our first donations and I realised this would be bigger than we imagined due to the generosity of the village,” she said.

“I am running a rota and trying to get at least six, seven volunteers each evening as we all take turns as work during the day.

“There's 10 or so taking turns, plus I have several people on standby should we get very busy.”

Items such as non-perishable foods, first aid non-prescription kits, foil blankets, shelter including sleeping bags and infant supplies are now being asked for by volunteers in Burwell.

And Elene, whose parents fled during the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, wants to give something back.

“I've been inundated with messages of support, people offering to help and thanking us for everything we are doing,” she added.

"If I can make just a small difference to help ease the suffering of these innocent people by providing the essential items and food they need, that makes me happy."

In Ely, residents have been thanked for dropping off items at Oliver Cromwell’s House before they were taken to Ukraine Lifeline’s main distribution site in Pymoor.

Meanwhile, Creative Models Ltd of Chatteris have launched a fundraiser to help provide medical and other aid, including tinned food, to Ukraine.

For more information on where you can drop off items for Ukraine, visit: https://www.ukrainelifeline.com/team-4.