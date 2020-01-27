Fundraiser launched after Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast's 'pride and joy' red Polo is stolen and found burnt out

Classic car lovers across the country are rallying together to raise money for a Volkswagen enthusiast from Littleport whose "pride and joy" car was stolen and set alight.

Shannon Cobain's red VW Polo was found burnt out on Saturday morning after it was stolen from her home in Upton Place overnight on Friday (January 24).

The 23-year-old, who has grown up with VW beetles and campervans, only discovered Sheldon (named after The Big Bang Theory character) was missing when she went to go to work.

She said: "Sheldon was my world - he meant everything to me. He was basically my child and now he has been ripped away from me.

"I'm so distraught and still can't come to the terms as to why it happened to me and my poor car.

"My heart has been ripped out for good and broken into a million pieces."

Shannon's mum, Amanda Crow, said: "When we found it burnt out in a drove on West Fen Road at Coveney it was a very sad moment.

"She's had it for four years and it's been in the family a long time. Originally my son had it then I did and then she fell in love with it and bought it off me.

"This summer Shannon and her boyfriend were going to finish off all the rust when they'd done the engine."

Since the discovery a JustGiving page with the title 'let's help this young lady get a car back' has raised £645 towards its £5,000 target. It was set up Jason Cooper, who is the director of Rothfink, which is a company that does up old VWs for shows.

"Because our family has been in the VW scene for over 20 years, Jason picked up the story through Instagram," Amanda added.

"Jason set the price on the page and whatever isn't used will be going to a charity that Shannon chooses."

Amanda said classic car enthusiasts across the UK have since come together to help Shannon.

"Shannon has had hundreds of messages through Instagram and Facebook, it's been crazy.

"To get it towed away was going to be a ridiculous cost but Jake Roberts of JR Automotive in Little Downham offered to pick it up for free for us.

"WaxPack Detailing in Ashford are going to raffle off some items and Urban Valet in Shipley are having an auction selling off valets to help raise money.

"We wouldn't be able to do it without the VW community."

To donate click here