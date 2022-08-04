4 candidates will contest 1 vacancy on parish council
VOICE OF THE FENS
- Credit: Archant
By-elections for parish councils rarely attract much attention – and certainly we’ve never heard of a public husting to listen to candidates.
But Stretham is different.
The parish council has a single vacancy and yet next Thursday there are four candidates for a single seat.
What has created such a buzz in Stretham is the parish council’s bid for a new community hub, how it will be financed, and to what extent the village has been consulted.
A lot of money is at stake.
And reputations, inevitably, are being publicly scrutinised and decision-making processes challenged. Not least because the new centre will be at Manor Farm where a new housing estate has provided, by way of a contra arrangement, a large number of community land trust homes.
But part of the commitment has always been provision within the site of a new GP practice. And that, thus far, has stalled.
Most Read
- 1 Cambridgeshire hit by wave of catalytic converter thefts
- 2 Wife pays tribute to academic Andrew 'fascinated by the world'
- 3 Soldier takes on flag-raising duties at Commonwealth Games
- 4 Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14
- 5 Man suspected of touching child outside supermarket
- 6 Cops catch out suspected drug driver who faked identity
- 7 Multiple crews called to ‘accidental’ building fire
- 8 Man who glassed another man in the head after a fight jailed
- 9 Second man charged in connection with Mihai Dobre murder
- 10 Slimming World consultant, Sharon, marks 25 years at organisation
The parish council is entitled to do what it thinks best for its village.
Maybe, though, they might ask themselves if transparency remains at the heart of all of their decisions.