Gallery

Vogue Athletics in Soham has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

A cheerleading gym in Soham received “fantastic” results after its teams competed at Europe’s largest cheerleading competition.

Vogue Athletics, based in Regal Lane, Soham took part in Future Cheer Internationals in Bournemouth during July 1-3.

It took four cheerleading teams as well as one stunt group to the competition, and four of those left with second place trophies.

Vogue Athletics has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

Vogue Athletics has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

Coach Belinda Winters said she was “very proud” of all of the teams and how all the girls who compete have “such a fantastic attitude” at the events.

“The girls were incredibly excited to compete in Future Cheer Internationals and they worked so hard for it,” she said.

“They all support each other and are always cheering not only their own teams, but all the teams at the competition, showing real cheer spirit.”

The results:

Shade – second place

Couture – second place

Diva Prep – second place

Radiance – seventh place

Stunt group ‘Reign’ - second place

Future Cheer Internationals is not the only competition the teams have been successful in.

During June 11-12, they were crowned winners at the ICE UK competition held in Peterborough, and won all eight divisions they were entered into.

Vogue Athletics has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

Vogue Athletics has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

They entered the same four cheerleading teams and stunt group as Future Cheer.

Belinda said: “They all performed fantastic routines and all won their divisions, with ‘Shade’ also winning the judges choice award and ‘Reign’ crowned grand champions.

“They were the highest scoring routine in their whole division.

“Vogue Athletics also won the pom duo routine performed by Lacey Winters and Emery Johnson, the jazz solo routine by Emery Johnson and the solo lyrical routine by Lacey Winters.”

Vogue Athletics has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

Vogue Athletics has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

She added: “The girls work incredibly hard and train every week (sometimes up to six hours a week) to perfect their skills and routines.”

One of the girls’ mums gave a special thanks to Vogue Athletics and all of the coaches that “work so hard for them”.

She said: “The girls always have so much fun, and their confidence grows each time they perform.”

Vogue Athletics offers cheerleading, stunt, tumbling, parkour and dance classes for everyone of all ages, abilities and genders.

For more information, please contact head coach Michael Cave on 07717 081164.

Vogue Athletics has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

Vogue Athletics has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics

Vogue Athletics in Soham has excelled in Future Cheer Internationals and ICE UK. - Credit: Vogue Athletics



