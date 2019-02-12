Gallery

Don’t miss Viva Youth performing Peter Pan in Isleham

Get ready to be enchanted as Viva Youth’s youngest budding performers invite you to fly away to Neverland in their performance of Peter Pan, which is at The Beeches in Isleham tonight (February 15) and tomorrow (Friday 16). Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

Get ready to be enchanted as the group’s youngest budding performers invite you to fly away to Neverland with them at The Beeches.

Based on the Disney film and J M Barrie’s mesmerising play, Disney’s Peter Pan JR is a modern version of the timeless tale about a boy who wouldn’t grow up.

Viva’s production is fun for all the family and features our youngest members in this twinkling classic tale.

It is also the stage debut for many of the team, who have been working hard on their first stage production.

Performances start at 7pm. Tickets are £12.50/ £11.50 for over 60s and £10.50 for under 12s.

They are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or by calling 0333 666 33 66.

