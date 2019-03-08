REVIEW: Viva’s performance of Chicago was fantastically choreographed delivering powerful music

Wow! This production of ‘Chicago’ was amazing. The razzmatazz of Chicago in the bad old days permeated this wonderful production so that there was hardly a moment when we were not absolutely amazed.

This large troupe of highly talented young people filled the stage with fantastically choreographed movements and tableaux while at the same time it delivered very powerful, toe-tapping and unforgettable music.

The singing, dancing and acting were spot on and we were very much aware of the sheer falseness of the flashy style of living in a criminally-driven society in which murder and corruption were the order of the day.

The actors were phenomenal and included murderess Velma Kelly (played by Kiera O’Reilly), the slippery lawyer, Billy Flynn (Olly Manley) and brassy Roxey Hart (Riley Williams).

Also a powerful Mamma Morton (Dresden Goodwin), the splendid Amos (Joseph Hall) and Mary Sunshine (Katie Kirkpatrick).

Other key contributors included the MC and Harry (Mark O’Reilly), Fred and reporter (Jordan Thorpe), Fogerty and reporter (Dyan Cardwell) and Judge (Sam Laws).

They were supported by wonderful murderesses, dancers and members of the ensemble.

Best moments for me included the hard-nosed, spine-chilling Cell Block Tango, the slick, sexy dancers, and when the hollowness of the razzmatazz was made clear with well-defined sarcasm and wit.

A highly accomplished orchestra led by Richard Hayward gave outstanding support and the choreography by Jess Clifford was second to none.

What a fantastic production this was! Congratulations to the Director Dan Schumann and his team for such an exciting evening’s entertainment.

The next Viva production to look forward to is ‘Brassed Off’ from April 17 to 20 in the ADC Theatre, Cambridge. To order tickets visit the link.