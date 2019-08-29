Viva Soham mark funding to transform Spencer Mill into community theatre

Viva Soham set to transform derelict Spencer Mill as funding in place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A dream is set to become a reality for Soham's Viva Arts and Community Group as funding is now in place to turn a derelict mill into a community theatre.

Members turned out in full force to mark the occasion last Thursday (August 22) outside of Spencer's Mill.

Having already secured funding of £180,000 from East Cambridgeshire District Council the redevelopment can begin.

The late 19th century building is hoped to be turned into a community theatre space complete with a café and venue hire.

Viva say the transformation will create jobs, help local people develop transferable skills and once again position the Mill building as an "important contributor to the local economy".

Viva's founder and Soham District Councillor Daniel Schumann said: "This is truly amazing news and will enable us to turn this dream into a reality for Viva, Soham and East Cambridgeshire.

"Without doubt Viva's roots are firmly planted in the community where it continues to flourish."

