Theatre company marks anniversary of lockdown with Greatest Showman video

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:05 AM March 22, 2021    Updated: 11:13 AM March 22, 2021
Viva cover of The Greatest Showman

Soham-based Viva Theatre Company has marked a year since the first lockdown by releasing a video cover of ‘From Now On’ from The Greatest Showman. - Credit: VIVA SOHAM

Soham-based Viva Theatre Company is marking the anniversary of the start of the first lockdown by releasing a cover of ‘From Now On’ from The Greatest Showman to raise money for its new theatre.  

Members of all ages filmed themselves at home singing and dancing and, using online technology, they have been brought together in an emotional performance. 

Promising ‘we will come back home…’, the video will premier on YouTube tonight (March March 22). 

The original backing track was performed by professional musicians who all gave their time to the project for free. 

Viva cover of The Greatest Showman

Soham-based Viva Theatre Company has marked a year since the first lockdown by releasing a video cover of ‘From Now On’ from The Greatest Showman. - Credit: VIVA SOHAM

Viva! founder Dan Schumann said: "We have all missed live theatre over the last year, and we have all missed our Viva family.   

“So we wanted a project that would give us a focus, a chance to perform and that feeling of creating something really magical.  



“This project has delivered that in spades! We are hoping that it will be shared far and wide and that viewers will be moved to support our new theatre through online donations.” 

This is what the derelict mill could look like in the near future

In 2019, Viva was awarded a £608,200 grant for their Spencer Mill Poject, which will bring Soham’s only remaining mill back to life. This is what the derelict mill could look like in the near future - Credit: VIVA SOHAM

Alison O’Connor, of Viva Arts and Community Group, said: "Obviously our aim is to spread this positive message far and wide, and raise as much money as possible through donations to the Viva Theatre fund."

Viva Arts and Community Group is converting the old mill on Spencer’s Drove in Soham into a community arts and theatre centre. 

Viva cover of The Greatest Showman

Soham-based Viva Theatre Company has marked a year since the first lockdown by releasing a video cover of ‘From Now On’ from The Greatest Showman. - Credit: VIVA SOHAM

Work has continued on the site throughout the pandemic, but the lockdowns and social distancing rules have delayed the project and costs have increased considerably.   

Dan added:  “Donations from the Greatest Showman video will go to the renovation fund to enable the project to be completed in time for lockdown to be finally lifted, hopefully in the summer. 

"Then we can finally ‘come back home’.” 

This is what the derelict mill currently looks like

In 2019, Viva was awarded a £608,200 grant for their Spencer Mill Poject, which will bring Soham's only remaining mill back to life. This is what the derelict mill currently looks like. - Credit: VIVA SOHAM

The group’s next project will be a virtual radio play of Frankenstein,  all filmed remotely. 

Spencer’s Mill is being transformed into the Viva Theatre using funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, East Cambridgeshire District Council, Power to Change, The Arts Council, Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and Amey Vespa.

Visit http://www.viva-group.org.uk/ for more information. 

Soham News





