Viva Soham to perform Brassed Off at ADC Theatre in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 March 2019

The cast of Viva's Brassed Off. Picture: ALISON MCCALPIN.

Following sell-out performances in Soham in November 2017, Brassed Off comes to the ADC Theatre in Cambridge from April 17 to 21.

Based on the 1996 hit film of the same name, Brassed Off tells the story of a South Yorkshire mining village, its colliery band and its pit threatened with closure. Will it tear the community apart? This heart-breaking, hilarious and heart-warming tale, combined of course with a real life, fabulous, brass band, is guaranteed to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Viva’s award winning, smash hit show, by Paul Allen from the screenplay by Mark Herman, once again features Soham Comrades Brass Band.

The review from NODA (The National Operatic and Dramatic Association) said: “This company always seem to push itself just that little bit further to produce something exciting and insightful and Brassed Off delivered both... it was a resounding success.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.adctheatre.com/whats-on/musical/brassed-off/ or by calling the box office on 01223 300085.

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Andy Wright of Littleport, former chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and honorary alderman, has died

East Cambridgeshire District Council last May conferred the title of honorary alderman on former Councillor, Andrew Norman Wright. The death has been announced today of Mr Wright. He is seen with Cllr Peter Creswell, the council chairman. Picture: ARCHANT

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

