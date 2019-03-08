Viva Soham to perform Brassed Off at ADC Theatre in Cambridge

The cast of Viva's Brassed Off. Picture: ALISON MCCALPIN. Archant

Following sell-out performances in Soham in November 2017, Brassed Off comes to the ADC Theatre in Cambridge from April 17 to 21.

Based on the 1996 hit film of the same name, Brassed Off tells the story of a South Yorkshire mining village, its colliery band and its pit threatened with closure. Will it tear the community apart? This heart-breaking, hilarious and heart-warming tale, combined of course with a real life, fabulous, brass band, is guaranteed to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Viva’s award winning, smash hit show, by Paul Allen from the screenplay by Mark Herman, once again features Soham Comrades Brass Band.

The review from NODA (The National Operatic and Dramatic Association) said: “This company always seem to push itself just that little bit further to produce something exciting and insightful and Brassed Off delivered both... it was a resounding success.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.adctheatre.com/whats-on/musical/brassed-off/ or by calling the box office on 01223 300085.