First night in new theatre is a success for Viva

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:18 PM November 10, 2021
Soham-based Viva theatre group during a dress rehearsal for their show 'All Together Now'. 

Soham-based Viva theatre group during a dress rehearsal for their show 'All Together Now'. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

A Soham-based theatre group finally got to perform on the stage of their years-in-the-making new theatre

After several years of fundraising, Viva Arts and Community Group has converted the old mill on Spencer’s Drove into a community arts and theatre centre. 

Spencer’s Mill has been transformed into the Viva Theatre using funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, East Cambridgeshire District Council, Power to Change, The Arts Council, Cambridgeshire Community Foundation and Amey Vespa.

Work on the site continued throughout the pandemic, but the lockdowns and social distancing rules delayed the project and costs increased considerably.   

Over the last six weeks, a cast and crew of more than 50 Viva members have been rehearsing a specially-licensed show to present to audiences ahead of the official theatre's opening in the New Year.

This weekend, they will join with thousands of amateur groups all over the world singing on the same weekend and celebrating being 'all together' again making theatre.

A selection of songs from shows including Rent, Matilda, Oliver! Waitress, Fiddler on the Roof and Come from Away are featured in the new musical revue.

Described as 'a global event celebrating local theatre', the show is being performed this weekend at 4.30pm and 7.30pm. 

Former mayor of Ely Mike Rouse was luckily enough to get a sneak preview of the show when he watched the dress rehearsal. 

He said: "I was in my 'happy place' yesterday evening - in the theatre. And a new one!

"It was a rehearsal for this weekend's sold-out concert.

"Bridget Hickish is the managing director for 'All Together Now', which is a national initiative.

"Lucky you if you have got tickets and lucky us to have a new theatre and a full programme being planned.

"Thank you Daniel Schumann and all the Viva! family."

