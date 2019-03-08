Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life in new production

PUBLISHED: 10:34 22 May 2019

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. The Yellowcoats are pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. The Yellowcoats are pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.

Archant

Viva Soham will bring the much-loved sitcom Hi-de-Hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre from May 28 to 31.

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. David in the bin. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. David in the bin. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.

Written by Paul Carpenter and Ian Gower, the stage adaptation of the hugely popular Croft and Perry TV series revisits late 1950s Britain and Maplins Holiday Camp with its host of well-known and colourful characters...

It's the start of the 1959 season and founder Joe Maplin announces that he is setting up a camp in

the Bahamas and needs female Yellowcoats (entertainers) to go and work there.

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. Peter is pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. Peter is pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.

You may also want to watch:

The annual "Miss Yellowcoat" competition will decide who. Imagine the rivalry!

Camp cleaner Peggy, meanwhile, is thrilled at the prospect of a vacancy for a new Yellowcoat and convinces Entertainments Manager

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. Yellowcoat Justine is pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. Yellowcoat Justine is pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.

Jeffrey that she is the ideal candidate for the job. Ted is forced to employ numerous money-making schemes when his ex wife turns up at the camp with a bailiff in tow.

Meanwhile, Yvonne and Barry Stuart-Hargreaves send the rumour mill into overdrive when Gladys is overheard escorting Jeffrey into his chalet late one evening. Hilarity ensues! Hi-de-hi, campers!

To book tickets - £12.50 for adults, £11.50 for over 60s and £10.50 for under 12s - visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or call the box office on 01353 722228/ 03336 663366.

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. Yellowcoat Kate is pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. Yellowcoat Kate is pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.

Performances start at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm.

Most Read

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: PEXELS/PEXELS.COM.

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Teenager raped woman on a footpath in broad daylight and a week later sexually assaulted a woman at the same spot, court told

A teenager has been sentenced for raping a woman and then a week later sexually assaulting another woman in the same spot. Both offences were carried out in broad daylight. Picture; ARCHIVE

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Most Read

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured

12-year-old boy arrested and charged after ‘BB gun fired’ at Elean Business Park in Sutton leaves man and woman injured. This picture is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: PEXELS/PEXELS.COM.

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Photos show aftermath of major fire on guided busway involving car and a bus - there were ‘no major injuries’

Cambs Fire have released these photos of the aftermath of a collision between a car and guided bus that went up in flames in Station Road, Longstanton this morning (Monday May 20). Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE..

Teenager raped woman on a footpath in broad daylight and a week later sexually assaulted a woman at the same spot, court told

A teenager has been sentenced for raping a woman and then a week later sexually assaulting another woman in the same spot. Both offences were carried out in broad daylight. Picture; ARCHIVE

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Combined authority explains why new joint chief executives John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each be paid over £160,000 a year if board members agree

New joint chief executives - subject to board approval - for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Both John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each earn over £160,000 a year. Picture:ARCHANT

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life in new production

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. The Yellowcoats are pictured. Picture: RACHEAL POLSOM.

Cathedral service honours organ donors and celebrates life

People who have had organ transplants in Cambridgeshire were joined by the families of organ donors at Ely Cathedral. Paul Stockley donated his organs after he died from a stroke in 2017. Picture: NHSBT.

Reach for the stars at luxurious dining experience London in the Sky

Breathtaking views and sparkling cocktails at London in the Sky. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Science festival at Ely Cathedral - a ‘seamless mix of reverence and awe’ celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing

Ely Cathedral science festival. Choral Evensong began the proceedings at Ely Cathedral to celebrate the official launch of this year's science festival. Many of the exhibits allow and indeed interaction with visitors. Picture; MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists