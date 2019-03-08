Gallery

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life in new production

Viva Soham to bring much-loved sitcom Hi-de-hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre. The Yellowcoats are pictured.

Viva Soham will bring the much-loved sitcom Hi-de-Hi to life at Soham Village College's Performing Arts Centre from May 28 to 31.

David in the bin.

Written by Paul Carpenter and Ian Gower, the stage adaptation of the hugely popular Croft and Perry TV series revisits late 1950s Britain and Maplins Holiday Camp with its host of well-known and colourful characters...

It's the start of the 1959 season and founder Joe Maplin announces that he is setting up a camp in

the Bahamas and needs female Yellowcoats (entertainers) to go and work there.

Peter is pictured.

The annual "Miss Yellowcoat" competition will decide who. Imagine the rivalry!

Camp cleaner Peggy, meanwhile, is thrilled at the prospect of a vacancy for a new Yellowcoat and convinces Entertainments Manager

Yellowcoat Justine is pictured.

Jeffrey that she is the ideal candidate for the job. Ted is forced to employ numerous money-making schemes when his ex wife turns up at the camp with a bailiff in tow.

Meanwhile, Yvonne and Barry Stuart-Hargreaves send the rumour mill into overdrive when Gladys is overheard escorting Jeffrey into his chalet late one evening. Hilarity ensues! Hi-de-hi, campers!

To book tickets - £12.50 for adults, £11.50 for over 60s and £10.50 for under 12s - visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/viva-arts or call the box office on 01353 722228/ 03336 663366.

Yellowcoat Kate is pictured.

Performances start at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm.