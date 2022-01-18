Community group ‘hoping for success’ with opening of new cinema
- Credit: Viva arts and community group
A community group in Soham is ‘hoping for success’ as they prepare to open a new cinema in the town this week.
Viva arts and community group, who transformed a derelict mill down Spencer Drove into The Viva Theatre in 2018, is opening the cinema on Friday (January 21).
The films being shown this month are No Time To Die, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and NT Live: Leopoldstadt.
“Apart from us, Soham doesn’t have a theatre so it’s definitely going to be the place to go,” said Viva’s administrator Rachael Polsom.
“We’re really pleased to say we’ve joined forces with the National Theatre Live programme, so we have a special licence to share their content once a month.
“To work out what genre the people of Soham wanted to see first, we did a poll and found that action came out top.”
The cinema auditorium has tiered seating with comfortable, upholstered seats.
Free parking is available at the venue and viewers will be able to purchase refreshments.
Most Read
- 1 Academy shake-up as one principal goes and another arrives
- 2 Baby murder accused 'didn't say much' after life support withdrawn
- 3 Mara is Ely Standard Pet of the Year - voted for by you
- 4 Inquest concludes 'quiet and happy' teenager took own life
- 5 Prince Charming mannequin seen in car on motorway is mistaken for a body
- 6 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
- 7 Four doctors and a nurse off sick with Covid-19 at Fenland surgeries
- 8 8,000 homes plan criticised over ‘hidden green belt destruction’
- 9 Teenage motorcyclist dies after BMW crash
- 10 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
“The cinema will make culture and the arts more accessible in a rural area,” said Rachael.
You can see prices and book tickets on Viva’s website or by calling 01353 722228.