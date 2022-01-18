News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Community group ‘hoping for success’ with opening of new cinema

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:55 PM January 18, 2022
Updated: 2:56 PM January 18, 2022
Viva arts and community group is Soham is opening a new cinema on Friday January 21.

Viva arts and community group is Soham is opening a new cinema on Friday January 21. The first film to be shown to visitors is No Time To Die. - Credit: Viva arts and community group

A community group in Soham is ‘hoping for success’ as they prepare to open a new cinema in the town this week. 

Viva arts and community group, who transformed a derelict mill  down Spencer Drove into The Viva Theatre in 2018, is opening the cinema on Friday (January 21). 

The films being shown this month are No Time To Die, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and NT Live: Leopoldstadt.

“Apart from us, Soham doesn’t have a theatre so it’s definitely going to be the place to go,” said Viva’s administrator Rachael Polsom. 

“We’re really pleased to say we’ve joined forces with the National Theatre Live programme, so we have a special licence to share their content once a month. 

“To work out what genre the people of Soham wanted to see first, we did a poll and found that action came out top.” 

The cinema auditorium has tiered seating with comfortable, upholstered seats. 

Free parking is available at the venue and viewers will be able to purchase refreshments. 

“The cinema will make culture and the arts more accessible in a rural area,” said Rachael. 

You can see prices and book tickets on Viva’s website or by calling 01353 722228. 

Theatre
Soham News

