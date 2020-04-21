Advanced search

Visit Ely launches virtual treasure hunt during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:48 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 21 April 2020

Visit Ely launches virtual treasure hunt during coronavirus lockdown

Visit Ely launches virtual treasure hunt during coronavirus lockdown

Visit Ely

Struggling with ways to keep busy during lockdown? Then why not try Visit Ely’s virtual treasure hunt challenge.

As the tourism board is currently unable to host its escape room challenge due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown rules, Visit Ely is offering the community a chance to embark on a virtual treasure hunt for just £5.

“Ely may be on lockdown but here’s a way you can still explore beautiful city, plus there’s a chance of winning one of three fantastic prizes to enjoy when we can,” said Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager.

“Why not try and complete this virtual treasure hunt within our medieval city.

“Legend has it that Robert de Brandon’s treasure is still hidden within the city walls… can you help find it?

You may also want to watch:

“Solve the puzzles and locate the letters that reveal the location.

“We may be on lockdown, but here’s some family fun that can be enjoyed together.”

For just £5 per PDF, you will receive the game and your unique code - and there’s also chance to win one of three prizes.

The prizes include an escape room at Oliver Cromwell’s House worth £95 (for up to eight players) valid for one year, as well as a hamper of goodies from Cromwell’s Corner featuring biscuits, jams and beer and maybe even a chocolate eel.

The third and final prize is family entrance to Oliver Cromwell’s House and the Cromwell’s Quest virtual handheld game (two adults and three children).

To download the PDF click here...

Email your answers to info@visit-ely.org.uk by midnight on May 10.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man�s rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man�s rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ex-police commissioner will not face criminal charges over explicit photo

Former police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite will not face criminal charges for allegedly sending an indecent image to a woman he had only recently met. The woman will appeal the CPS decision not to prosecute.. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Cardboard cut-out of The Queen put inside decorated phone box for Her Majesty’s 94th birthday

The old phone box on Mill Street in Isleham to celebrate The Queen's birthday. Picture: Walter Gunston

Visit Ely launches virtual treasure hunt during coronavirus lockdown

Visit Ely launches virtual treasure hunt during coronavirus lockdown

Ely Tigers chairman ‘hugely heartened’ as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS
Drive 24