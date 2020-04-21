Visit Ely launches virtual treasure hunt during coronavirus lockdown

Struggling with ways to keep busy during lockdown? Then why not try Visit Ely’s virtual treasure hunt challenge.

As the tourism board is currently unable to host its escape room challenge due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown rules, Visit Ely is offering the community a chance to embark on a virtual treasure hunt for just £5.

“Ely may be on lockdown but here’s a way you can still explore beautiful city, plus there’s a chance of winning one of three fantastic prizes to enjoy when we can,” said Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager.

“Why not try and complete this virtual treasure hunt within our medieval city.

“Legend has it that Robert de Brandon’s treasure is still hidden within the city walls… can you help find it?

“Solve the puzzles and locate the letters that reveal the location.

“We may be on lockdown, but here’s some family fun that can be enjoyed together.”

For just £5 per PDF, you will receive the game and your unique code - and there’s also chance to win one of three prizes.

The prizes include an escape room at Oliver Cromwell’s House worth £95 (for up to eight players) valid for one year, as well as a hamper of goodies from Cromwell’s Corner featuring biscuits, jams and beer and maybe even a chocolate eel.

The third and final prize is family entrance to Oliver Cromwell’s House and the Cromwell’s Quest virtual handheld game (two adults and three children).

To download the PDF click here...

Email your answers to info@visit-ely.org.uk by midnight on May 10.