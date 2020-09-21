Advanced search

Ghost walks and haunted house tours start in Ely next month

PUBLISHED: 06:00 22 September 2020

Ghost walks organised by Visit Ely will begin next month - with a range of new tours on offer for 2020. Picture: VISIT ELY

Ghost walks organised by Visit Ely will begin next month - with a range of new tours on offer for 2020.

Anna Bennett, tourism and town centre manager, said: “Enjoy a spooky walk after dark down to the riverside, hop aboard the Liberty Belle and find out more creepy tales, and finish with a ‘witches brew’ Halloween cocktail at 11a Cocktail Bar.

“Every Saturday, from October 3, we have our legendary ‘ghost tours of Ely’ with new sightings and discoveries, you even may get to see a ghost or two.

“Running for four exclusive nights, we also have the ‘haunted house’ tours - here you will learn all about ghostly sightings, noises and experiences recorded by staff and visitors over the years, and believe us, there’s been a few.

“Also, we have a special guest, ghost writer and one of the best ghost tour guides, Margaret Haynes, author of ‘Haunted Ely’.

“You’ll be able to meet Margaret in person, purchase a copy of ‘Haunted House’ at a reduced offer price and get it signed too.

“Our grand finale is of course Halloween. This year it’s a big celebration as it’s the ‘blue moon’. On Saturday 31 we have some spooky activities lined up for you at Oliver Cromwell’s House plus a chance to purchase from our Halloween mini-market, and if you have been really brave, you get a goody bag!

All events are COVID-19 Secure, are compliant with the latest legislation.

Go to the Visit Ely website or call 01353 662062 for more information.

