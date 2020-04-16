Advanced search

More than 300 people sign up for 'stay safe virtual musical theatre ensemble'

PUBLISHED: 16:33 16 April 2020

Around 350 people have signed for a virtual musical theatre group set up by a director from Witchford.

Around 350 people have signed for a virtual musical theatre group set up by a director from Witchford. Picture: Supplied

Around 350 have signed up for a virtual theatre group set up by a director whose show was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Around 350 people have signed for a virtual musical theatre group set up by a director from Witchford. Picture: SuppliedAround 350 people have signed for a virtual musical theatre group set up by a director from Witchford. Picture: Supplied

Graham Brown from Witchford was set to direct the music in Shrek being performed in Cambridge, however the COVID-19 outbreak saw the show stop.

After seeing the disappointment the cancelation had caused, he took it into his own hands to form a new group which can meet from the comfort of their homes.

Mr Brown said: “I’d hoped to get 30 to 40 people involved but it’s growing daily and is now up to 350. We are going to run a different song every week.

Around 350 people have signed for a virtual musical theatre group set up by a director from Witchford. Picture: SuppliedAround 350 people have signed for a virtual musical theatre group set up by a director from Witchford. Picture: Supplied

“I want to do a recording in a hall at the end with everyone who has been involved. The first rehearsal will take place on Tuesday, April 21at 20:00.

“The group will bring community, togetherness, fun, something to look forward to, connecting with old friends, meeting new friends and a unique shared experience.

“Members can learn a few new songs and maybe some new techniques as well as I’m a vocal coach in my spare time.

“I have Richard Hayward on board, a great MD in his own right and he conducts the East of England MT orchestra as well as Nick Hall, who is the sound designer at Cambridge Theatre Company and a tech wizard.”

