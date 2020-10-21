Advanced search

Viral TikTok shows the moment US airwomen find out they’re coming to RAF Mildenhall

PUBLISHED: 15:57 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 21 October 2020

A viral TikTok video shows the moment US airwomen found out they were coming to RAF Mildenhall, with more than 3.8 million views worldwide. Picture: TikTok/jjaymillyy

Archant

A video of US airwomen finding out they are being sent to RAF Mildenhall has gone viral on social media, with more than 3.8 million views worldwide.

The video, filmed by San Antonio-based airwoman Jamilla, was shared on TikTok on Sunday, October 18 and was quickly shared by hundreds of thousands of people.

Jamilla filmed her and her three Texas colleagues’ reaction as they read the letter confirming that they would be posted to the RAF base in Suffolk.

RAF Mildenhall is close to RAF Lakenheath in West Suffolk and is less than half-an-hour away from Ely; it is home to thousands of UK and US nationals.

In the video, one of the women says “Mildenhall, where is that?”, another replies “somewhere really nice”, before the group scream with excitement.

Suffolk County Council welcomed Jamilla after seeing the video, they tweeted: “We hope you enjoy your posting here at RAF Mildenhall, we’re happy to be your home away from home!”

