Two-year-old Vinnie receives fresh lease of life to help combat condition
PUBLISHED: 15:46 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 18 March 2020
Archant
A two-year-old child from Ely who was born with limited mobility has been given a fresh lease of life to help with his condition.
Vinnie Edwards was born with global developmental delay which causes problems with his walking, leading him to fall over on a regular basis.
But thanks to the Ely Rotary Club and the Ely Community Unit Trust, Vinnie has now been supplied with a special joggster buggy, allowing him to live life in more comfort.
Eric Grant, from Ely Rotary Club, said: “The joggster has an increased weight capacity of 34kg allowing for easier transportation.
“It is an all-terrain buggy, which will allow the family to go on walks they enjoy without fear of damaging it on rough grounds.”
He added: “Vinnie loved the buggy, and even wants to sleep in it as it is so comfy.”