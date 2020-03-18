Two-year-old Vinnie receives fresh lease of life to help combat condition

A two-year-old child from Ely who was born with limited mobility has been given a fresh lease of life to help with his condition.

Vinnie Edwards was born with global developmental delay which causes problems with his walking, leading him to fall over on a regular basis.

But thanks to the Ely Rotary Club and the Ely Community Unit Trust, Vinnie has now been supplied with a special joggster buggy, allowing him to live life in more comfort.

Eric Grant, from Ely Rotary Club, said: “The joggster has an increased weight capacity of 34kg allowing for easier transportation.

“It is an all-terrain buggy, which will allow the family to go on walks they enjoy without fear of damaging it on rough grounds.”

He added: “Vinnie loved the buggy, and even wants to sleep in it as it is so comfy.”