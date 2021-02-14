Published: 5:14 PM February 14, 2021

The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road - Credit: Marks Luts James

Angry villagers want to know who is responsible for fly tipping a massive load of wood, plastic rubbish and guttering in a country lane.

It was off loaded onto Eye Hill Drove at Barcham, just off the A142.

Mark Luts James posted photos of the fly tipping on social media in the hope “someone will recognize the rubbish”.

The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road - Credit: Mark Luts James

Numerous residents reported it to East Cambs Council but fortunately a number of volunteers took it upon themselves to remove it

“Some locals collected all the wood for their log burners almost immediately after I posted it,” he said.

“And then a day or two later there was an older couple there with a trailer collecting all the plastic rubbish and old guttering that was left behind.”

The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road - Credit: Mark Luts James

Villagers want to know if any neighbours have had decking and guttering removed and if so to consider reporting it.

East Cambridgeshire District Council advises that if you have witnessed somebody fly-tipping, then please report it using their self-service form 24 hours a day.

Map showing where the wood and rubbish was fly tipped at Barcham - Credit: Google

Alternatively, you can phone the council on 01353 665555 during office hours.