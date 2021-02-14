News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Fury over dumped wood, plastic rubbish and guttering

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 5:14 PM February 14, 2021   
The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road 

The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road - Credit: Marks Luts James

Angry villagers want to know who is responsible for fly tipping a massive load of wood, plastic rubbish and guttering in a country lane.  

It was off loaded onto Eye Hill Drove at Barcham, just off the A142.  

Mark Luts James posted photos of the fly tipping on social media in the hope “someone will recognize the rubbish”. 

The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road 

The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road - Credit: Mark Luts James

Numerous residents reported it to East Cambs Council but fortunately a number of volunteers took it upon themselves to remove it  

“Some locals collected all the wood for their log burners almost immediately after I posted it,” he said. 

You may also want to watch:

“And then a day or two later there was an older couple there with a trailer collecting all the plastic rubbish and old guttering that was left behind.” 

The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road 

The scene that confronted villagers in Barcham after this load of rubbish was dumped in a road - Credit: Mark Luts James

Villagers want to know if any neighbours have had decking and guttering removed and if so to consider reporting it.  

Most Read

  1. 1 NHS trust unveil £45m hospital plan to East Cambs planners
  2. 2 Kayak beats floods with Valentine's Day pub 'meal deal'
  3. 3 Fury over dumped wood, plastic rubbish and guttering
  1. 4 Eye catching fountain is frozen in time
  2. 5 Gary to give 'best ever birthday gift' to wife battling rare blood disease
  3. 6 'Heartbroken' family mourn popular firefighter's death
  4. 7 ‘Beast from the East’ amphibious vehicle drives through Welney Wash
  5. 8 Historic farmhouse and cottages in need of renovation for sale at auction
  6. 9 Seven new apprenticeships on offer for students by housebuilder
  7. 10 8,500 homes for 'garden town' on Cambridgeshire border

East Cambridgeshire District Council advises that if you have witnessed somebody fly-tipping, then please report it using their self-service form 24 hours a day. 

Map showing where the wood and rubbish was fly tipped at Barcham

Map showing where the wood and rubbish was fly tipped at Barcham - Credit: Google

Alternatively, you can phone the council on 01353 665555 during office hours.   

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Andrew's Church in Witchford was broken into over the weekend.

Gallery

Stained glass windows destroyed during break-ins at four churches

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Tyler Goodjohn in documentary

Tyler Goodjohn in 'real and raw' documentary - without the porn!

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Sherp

Flooding | Video

£100,000 amphibious ‘beast from the east’ to help flood victims in the Fens

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
A Cambridgeshire police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted on Monday afternoon, February 8.

Police officer hospitalised following assault

Ben Jolley

person
Comments powered by Disqus