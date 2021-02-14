Fury over dumped wood, plastic rubbish and guttering
- Credit: Marks Luts James
Angry villagers want to know who is responsible for fly tipping a massive load of wood, plastic rubbish and guttering in a country lane.
It was off loaded onto Eye Hill Drove at Barcham, just off the A142.
Mark Luts James posted photos of the fly tipping on social media in the hope “someone will recognize the rubbish”.
Numerous residents reported it to East Cambs Council but fortunately a number of volunteers took it upon themselves to remove it
“Some locals collected all the wood for their log burners almost immediately after I posted it,” he said.
You may also want to watch:
“And then a day or two later there was an older couple there with a trailer collecting all the plastic rubbish and old guttering that was left behind.”
Villagers want to know if any neighbours have had decking and guttering removed and if so to consider reporting it.
Most Read
- 1 NHS trust unveil £45m hospital plan to East Cambs planners
- 2 Kayak beats floods with Valentine's Day pub 'meal deal'
- 3 Fury over dumped wood, plastic rubbish and guttering
- 4 Eye catching fountain is frozen in time
- 5 Gary to give 'best ever birthday gift' to wife battling rare blood disease
- 6 'Heartbroken' family mourn popular firefighter's death
- 7 ‘Beast from the East’ amphibious vehicle drives through Welney Wash
- 8 Historic farmhouse and cottages in need of renovation for sale at auction
- 9 Seven new apprenticeships on offer for students by housebuilder
- 10 8,500 homes for 'garden town' on Cambridgeshire border
East Cambridgeshire District Council advises that if you have witnessed somebody fly-tipping, then please report it using their self-service form 24 hours a day.
Alternatively, you can phone the council on 01353 665555 during office hours.