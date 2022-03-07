Gallery

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

The people have spoken. And it’s an overwhelming NO.

With only days to go to register objections, there has been a massive outpouring of opposition to a 2,800-acre solar energy park.

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Sunnica Says No

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

If approved Sunnica would build the UK’s largest industrial solar park sprawling four sites in East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk.

We captured part of that opposition from residents who have put posters opposing Sunnica outside their homes.

The deadline is March 17 to register online or write to the Planning Inspectorate listing thoughts and concerns regarding the proposal.

To put it into perspective, its size equates to that of 2,227 football pitches.

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

It includes 77 acres of battery energy storage systems.

And it is so large it falls outside the normal planning process and will be determined by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Opposition group ‘Say No to Sunnica’ say that “there is support for solar energy but very little support for Sunnica.

“Fertile, vegetable growing, irrigated arable land will be taken out of production in a country that is only 64 per cent self-sufficient in food.”









Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Sunnica Says No





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica













Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica





Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica









Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

Villagers opposed to Sunnica solar energy park - Credit: Say No to Sunnica

The group says: “Technological advances have been made resulting in lighter, thinner solar panels.

“Solar can therefore sit on roofs and not on high quality arable land.

“Suffolk and Cambridgeshire experience an average of 1,495 hours a year of sunlight which makes a large land based solar scheme such as Sunnica questionable.”

Full details of how to register an objection can be found here

www.saynotosunnica.com/planning.

FULL REPORT: Page 18



