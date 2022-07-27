News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Lamp post proves key to village shop's expansion plans

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:57 AM July 27, 2022
Mepal Stores shop front on High Street

Shopkeeper Jasdev Jatana also needs to rely on a legal highways order if his plans for Mepal Stores can be realised. - Credit: Google Maps

Village shopkeeper Jasdev Jatana wants to move a lamp post to expand his business. 

He also needs to rely on a legal highways order if his plans for Mepal Stores can be realised. 

The ‘stopping up’ order is required for a parcel of land near to the site on 7A High Street.  

The order would hand him control of the land from Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) to allow for expansion of his shop and provide a three-bedroom flat. 

Shane Luck, county highways engineer, said the council does not plan to object the order.  

“The proposed development is reliant on the extinguishing of highways rights (stopping up) over a portion of land towards the frontage of the site,” said Mr Luck.  

“The applicant has consulted the council as the highway authority and I have no objection to the principle of the stopping up.”  

A ‘stopping up’ order would need to be passed under Section 247 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 for the plans to go ahead.  

Mr Jatana also wants to relocate a streetlight as part of the proposals.  

“This is an existing CCC asset,” Mr Luck said.  

“All CCC streetlights can only be moved by our contractors, Balfour Beatty Living Places (BBLP), so BBLP therefore must be commissioned for this work.”  

Mr Jatana has applied for a ground and first floor extension of Mepal Stores, alongside improved access and new parking spaces at the shop.  

His agent Blythe Architecture said the extended post office building “will provide a vastly improved community facility for the village of Mepal.  

“The character of the property as viewed from High Street is largely well preserved, however the building fabric is in need of attention to avoid it falling into disrepair.”  

A new shopfront, three car parking and six cycle spaces are also planned.  

Mr Jatana also wants to convert loft space into a three-bedroom flat, which includes a terrace, two bathrooms and two designated parking bays.  

Blythe Architecture said “access to the living accommodation over the store is at the side, leading from the parking area.  

“The improved facilities will benefit the community and are vital to the ongoing prosperity and provision of a store in this building and on this site.” 

