Published: 4:01 PM June 9, 2021

The 1st Sutton (Cambridgeshire) Scout Group are looking to secure a slice of an £85,000 fund so it can provide outdoor activity and a recreation ground. - Credit: Sutton Scout Group

A scouts group is aiming for a slice of an £85,000 fund in a bid to continue supporting young people in the local community now and in future.

The 1st Sutton (Cambridgeshire) Scout Group is fundraising to secure land adjacent to its new headquarters in the village, which received planning permission, so it can provide outdoor activities and a recreation ground.

The group were selected to apply for some of the Calor Rural Community Fund, but more funding is needed if they are to receive some of the fund.

Ali Wells, group scout leader, said: “This land purchase would enable us to offer local nights away benefitting not only our group but also the wider district of scouting in Ely.

“Having lost local facilities, we can open up the facilities to school groups for Duke of Edinburgh Award practice and forest schooling.”

Each project receives a point for every like or share and 10 points when someone donates before July 7.

To donate, visit: https://communityfund.calor.co.uk/scouts-community-activity-recreation-field-fund.