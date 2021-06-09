News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Secure our future say village scouts in £85k funding bid

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:01 PM June 9, 2021   
Sutton Scout Group members

The 1st Sutton (Cambridgeshire) Scout Group are looking to secure a slice of an £85,000 fund so it can provide outdoor activity and a recreation ground. - Credit: Sutton Scout Group

A scouts group is aiming for a slice of an £85,000 fund in a bid to continue supporting young people in the local community now and in future. 

The 1st Sutton (Cambridgeshire) Scout Group is fundraising to secure land adjacent to its new headquarters in the village, which received planning permission, so it can provide outdoor activities and a recreation ground. 

The group were selected to apply for some of the Calor Rural Community Fund, but more funding is needed if they are to receive some of the fund. 

Ali Wells, group scout leader, said: “This land purchase would enable us to offer local nights away benefitting not only our group but also the wider district of scouting in Ely.   

“Having lost local facilities, we can open up the facilities to school groups for Duke of Edinburgh Award practice and forest schooling.” 

You may also want to watch:

Each project receives a point for every like or share and 10 points when someone donates before July 7. 

To donate, visit: https://communityfund.calor.co.uk/scouts-community-activity-recreation-field-fund.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews tackle blaze at Ely engineering works
  2. 2 Police officer cleared of misconduct for stopping driver because he was Black
  3. 3 Littleport medical centre offers specialist treatment for blood disorder
  1. 4 Drive-in cinema organisers 'floored with positive feedback'
  2. 5 Police describe as 'shocking' actions of banned driver
  3. 6 Jailed ‘prolific burglar’ is handed another prison sentence
  4. 7 Assistant head appointed for new specialist school for children with autism
  5. 8 Ely yarn-bombers out in force to mark Women's Institute birthday
  6. 9 The Shadows and unwanted arrivals - a nostalgic look at Ely and Cambridgeshire
People
Sutton News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This transformer, which is more than eight metres long, four metres tall and five metres wide.l. 

Cambs Live | Updated

184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Transformer to Burwell

Highways England

Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
101 CAMBRIDGE ROAD ELY

East Cambridgeshire District Council

No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
This car crashed into a wall in Sand Street, Soham, at about 6.25am on Tuesday (June 1).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus