Village stands defiant in lockdown as it prepares to remember the fallen

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Archant

When it comes to resilience in the face of adversity, president of the Littleport Royal British Legion (RBL) branch Garth McGowen is certainly not daunted.

An Act of Remembrance will still be taking place on Sunday, November 8 despite the new coronavirus lockdown measures, albeit in a socially distanced way.

A socially distanced ceremony will be conducted by Mr McGowen and members of the Littleport RBL branch committee, while James Stygall from Littleport Brass will play The Last Post before the Two-Minute Silence and the Reveille is sounded.

There will also be a strictly socially distanced ceremony at the Littleport War Memorial on Armistice Day at 11am, followed by a wreath-laying at the Nightall Memorial situate on the library wall on Victoria Street.

A similar service took place at the memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day on August 15.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

