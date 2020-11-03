Advanced search

Village stands defiant in lockdown as it prepares to remember the fallen

PUBLISHED: 15:19 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 03 November 2020

Lyn Gibb-de Swarte

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Archant

When it comes to resilience in the face of adversity, president of the Littleport Royal British Legion (RBL) branch Garth McGowen is certainly not daunted.

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTELittleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

An Act of Remembrance will still be taking place on Sunday, November 8 despite the new coronavirus lockdown measures, albeit in a socially distanced way.

A socially distanced ceremony will be conducted by Mr McGowen and members of the Littleport RBL branch committee, while James Stygall from Littleport Brass will play The Last Post before the Two-Minute Silence and the Reveille is sounded.

There will also be a strictly socially distanced ceremony at the Littleport War Memorial on Armistice Day at 11am, followed by a wreath-laying at the Nightall Memorial situate on the library wall on Victoria Street.

MORE: Royal British Legion’s Littleport branch Remembrance Sunday report

A similar service took place at the memorial to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day on August 15.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Skeleton on Zoom call with spooky pals appears on roundabout during Halloween

This skeleton on a Zoom call appeared on a roundabout in Sutton just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

Salon owner says five star rating is ‘amazing’ after ‘emotional rollercoaster of a year’

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Leanne Palmer, left, is pictured with the award. Picture: LEANNE PALMER

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Skeleton on Zoom call with spooky pals appears on roundabout during Halloween

This skeleton on a Zoom call appeared on a roundabout in Sutton just in time for Halloween. Picture: Supplied

Salon owner says five star rating is ‘amazing’ after ‘emotional rollercoaster of a year’

The team at Empire hair and beauty studio in Soham celebrating after they received a five-star rating - just 18 months after opening and despite the challenges of running a business during the Covid-19 pandemic. Owner Leanne Palmer, left, is pictured with the award. Picture: LEANNE PALMER

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Latest from the Ely Standard

Royal visitor to pharmaceuticals company that diversified to create hand sanitiser in the wake of the pandemic

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

42 revellers hit with £100 ‘hang-over’ bill as police bring five illegal house parties to an end

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans. She previously held the role of temporary ACC at Dyfed-Powys Police, before joining Cambridgeshire police in May 2020. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Decorator provides much-needed boost to residents by renovating vintage village phone box

Stuart Aldous renovated the K6 phone box on High Street, Witcham, which acted as the backdrop to a hastily arranged wedding in the village. Far left, what the phone box used to look like; centre, what the phone box looks like now. Pictures: SUPPLIED/STUART ALDOUS/TERRY HARRIS

Village stands defiant in lockdown as it prepares to remember the fallen

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE