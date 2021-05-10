Gallery
Village-wide pyjama day raises £1,600 for Cambridge's new children’s hospital
- Credit: Supplied by Sade Chambers
Children in an East Cambs village were allowed to wear their pyjamas at school for a day - to raise money for a new children’s hospital to be built in Cambridge.
Around 300 children in Haddenham could roll out of bed and head straight to the classroom for the village-wide fundraiser which raised £1,600 towards the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital.
Five-year-old Jack Chambers was behind the idea for the ‘PJ Day’, and childcare providers in the area from nurseries to the school joined in.
His original target was £300 - but he managed to raise five times that amount.
Jack’s mum, Sade, a paediatric nurse, said: “We are so incredibly proud of Jack and hope his ‘PJ Day’ idea will inspire others to organise their own event, and raise money for the Cambridge Children’s Hospital.
You may also want to watch:
“It was fantastic to see so many children, and also adults, in the village take part. Thank you to absolutely everyone who joined in, and donated.
“We’re truly lucky to be surrounded by such a wonderful community.”
Most Read
- 1 Dr Nik 'over the moon' after pulling off shock Labour victory
- 2 Lib Dems score notable successes in East Cambridgeshire
- 3 Villagers 'clap for Dr Nik' to celebrate mayoralty victory
- 4 Stagecoach suspends Milton park and ride
- 5 Expect 'honesty and integrity' says new police and crime commissioner
- 6 Prosecuted drone pilot breached Civil Aviation Authority regulations
- 7 Littleport tops poll for the lowest turnout in council elections
- 8 Prime minister to give green light for May 17 Covid-19 lockdown easing
- 9 Tory jubilation short-lived in Fenland as they lose control of county council
- 10 Epic escape fail for ‘armed thieves’ who crashed car into ditch
She added Jack was inspired by the fundraising efforts of Sir Captain Tom Moore and also enjoyed taking part in events for good causes such as Red Nose Day.
Robert Arkenstall Primary School, Haddenham Pre-School, Hill Row Day Nursery, Little Teds Nursery and The Ark baby and toddler group were among the groups which took part.
The fundraising effort for the Addenbrooke’ Charitable Trust was held on April 30.
The Cambridge Children’s Hospital is due to open in 2025 and will be built on the biomedical campus which is currently home to global pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.
The government has already committed £100m of public funding towards the scheme, and another £100m will be raised through fundraising efforts and philanthropic donations.
Sade added: “The Cambridge Children’s Hospital would mean so much for our region and so many children in the area would benefit from it.
“When it’s finally built, it will make such a difference to families who have to travel to Cambridge or even to Great Ormand Street Hospital in London for appointments and treatment.
“Hopefully with Jack’s fundraising efforts and inspiring others we can at least make a start on the £100m target.”
If you would like to donate, visit the JustGiving page.