Village-wide pyjama day raises £1,600 for Cambridge's new children’s hospital

Louise Hepburn

Published: 11:40 AM May 10, 2021    Updated: 11:56 AM May 10, 2021
Haddenham Pyjama Day

Children and their teachers in Haddenham raised £1,600 for Cambridge Children's Hospital by taking part in a pyjama day organised by youngster Jack Chambers. - Credit: Supplied by Sade Chambers

Children in an East Cambs village were allowed to wear their pyjamas at school for a day - to raise money for a new children’s hospital to be built in Cambridge.

Around 300 children in Haddenham could roll out of bed and head straight to the classroom for the village-wide fundraiser which raised £1,600 towards the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital.

Pupils at Robert Arkenstall School

Pupils in a 'bubble' at Robert Arkenstall School in Haddenham took part in the PJ Day to raise funds for the Cambridge Children's Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Sade Chambers

Five-year-old Jack Chambers was behind the idea for the ‘PJ Day’, and childcare providers in the area from nurseries to the school joined in.

His original target was £300 - but he managed to raise five times that amount.

Haddenham Pre-School taking part in the PJ Day

Haddenham Pre-School was among the Haddenham childcare groups which took part in the PJ Day. - Credit: Suppled by Sade Chambers

People in Haddenham joining in with the PJ Day

Everyone took part in the PJ Day to raise funds for the new Cambridge Children's Hospital, which is set to open in 2025. - Credit: Supplied by Sade Chambers

Jack’s mum, Sade, a paediatric nurse, said: “We are so incredibly proud of Jack and hope his ‘PJ Day’ idea will inspire others to organise their own event, and raise money for the Cambridge Children’s Hospital.

“It was fantastic to see so many children, and also adults, in the village take part. Thank you to absolutely everyone who joined in, and donated.

“We’re truly lucky to be surrounded by such a wonderful community.”

She added Jack was inspired by the fundraising efforts of Sir Captain Tom Moore and also enjoyed taking part in events for good causes such as Red Nose Day.

Jack Chambers from Haddenham

Five-year-old Jack Chambers was behind the fundraising idea in Haddenham. - Credit: Supplied by Sade Chambers

Captain Sir Tom Moore

The late Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS during the pandemic. - Credit: PA

Jack Chambers pictured with his teachers at Robert Arkenstall School

Jack with his teachers at Robert Arkenstall School in Haddenham on the the 'PJ Day'. - Credit: Supplied by Sade Chambers

Children from Robert Arkenstall School also took part

Children from across the village wore their favourite pyjamas and onesies for the fundraising effort. - Credit: Supplied by Sade Chambers

Robert Arkenstall Primary School, Haddenham Pre-School, Hill Row Day Nursery, Little Teds Nursery and The Ark baby and toddler group were among the groups which took part.

The fundraising effort for the Addenbrooke’ Charitable Trust was held on April 30.

The Cambridge Children’s Hospital is due to open in 2025 and will be built on the biomedical campus which is currently home to global pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.

The government has already committed £100m of public funding towards the scheme, and another £100m will be raised through fundraising efforts and philanthropic donations.

Staff at Hill Row Nursery in Haddenham

Staff at Hill Row Nursery in Haddenham congratulate Jack on his fundraising efforts. - Credit: Supplied by Sade Chambers

Sade added: “The Cambridge Children’s Hospital would mean so much for our region and so many children in the area would benefit from it.

“When it’s finally built, it will make such a difference to families who have to travel to Cambridge or even to Great Ormand Street Hospital in London for appointments and treatment.

“Hopefully with Jack’s fundraising efforts and inspiring others we can at least make a start on the £100m target.”

If you would like to donate, visit the JustGiving page.

Jack Chambers (Left) and his sister Emilie (Right)

Jack Chambers (Left) and his sister Emilie (Right). - Credit: Suppled by Sade Chambers

Charity News
Ely News

