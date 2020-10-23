Giant pumpkin in East Cambs village bids to cause Halloween fun

A telephone box in Haddenham has been taken over by a giant pumpkin prepared by the Haddenham Arts Centre. Picture: HADDENHAM ARTS CENTRE Archant

A giant pumpkin has appeared in an East Cambridgeshire village as it aims to put smiles on faces this Halloween.

The pumpkin can be seen on the outside of a telephone box in Haddenham, thanks to help from the Haddenham Arts Centre team.

“This year, Halloween is going to be a bit different and with plans by ARTventurers for The Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail, we wanted to get involved,” Caroline Cawley, manager of Haddenham Arts Centre, said.

The Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail is organised by ARTventurers, which has ran art classes for babies, toddlers and children since 2011, and tries to encourage people to display a pumpkin in their windows.

“It’s put a smile on people’s faces as they walk or drive past and our human size pumpkin is creating a bit of a stir. We owe a big thanks to John Lewis for donating the materials,” Caroline added.

Haddenham Arts Centre is planning handmade Christmas events on Saturday, November 7 and Saturday, November 28 between 10am-4pm where local artists will showcase work from metalwork and jewellery to textiles and paintings.

A Christmas exhibition will also run from November 7 to Christmas Eve, which includes a pre-bookable ‘golden hour’ for groups who want an exclusive shopping experience. The exhibition is open between 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

For more information and to book, go to https://www.haddenhamartscentre.org.uk/, call 01353 749188 or visit in person at 20 High Street, Haddenham, CB6 3XA.