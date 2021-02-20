Published: 11:00 AM February 20, 2021

Pupils at Swaffham Bulbeck and Swaffham Prior CoE primary schools received donated laptops through a charity campaign in a bid to aid their learning. - Credit: Supplied/Helen Bartley

A headteacher of two East Cambridgeshire primary schools said more than a dozen laptops donated to pupils will make “a massive difference”.

Children at Swaffham Bulbeck and Swaffham Prior Church of England primary schools were gifted the devices through the Business2Schools charity, promoted by the BBC’s Give a Laptop campaign.

“I signed up to the laptops scheme and it was a lovely surprise when businesses started getting in touch,” Helen Bartley, headteacher of Swaffham Bulbeck and Swaffham Prior primary schools, said.

The schools have also been offered tutorials to help ensure parents and children know how to use the equipment properly, with pupils already using their new gadgets to log into online lessons.

“Each laptop will make a massive difference to families who are juggling home learning, some with several children and only one device,” Mrs Bartley added.

“Our aim is to ensure every child who attends is able to work on their own device.

“There are some very grateful families in Swaffham Prior and Swaffham Bulbeck, and one very happy headteacher.”