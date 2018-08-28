Advanced search

Community buildings across Cambridgeshire put in the spotlight for launch of Village Halls Week

PUBLISHED: 16:14 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 28 January 2019

Local rural development charity, Cambridgeshire ACRE, hosted the national launch of Village Halls Week 2019. Little Downham Village Hall. Picture: ACRE

Archant

Dozens of people from across Cambridgeshire joined forces in a celebration of community buildings for the national launch of Village Halls Week 2019.

The week-long campaign was hosted by local rural development charity Cambridgeshire ACRE on January 22 at Little Thetford Village Hall.

Community groups welcomed deputy lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Jane Lewin Smith and chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council Councillor Peter Cresswell as the e vent was opened by the City of Ely Town Crier, Avril Hayter-Smith.

Little Downham Village Hall members and Witcham were present to celebrate.

An illustrated talk on the history and development of village halls in the county was given by Cambridgeshire ACRE’s chief executive, Kirsten Bennett, including pictures of the very first community buildings to some of today’s modern multi-use centres.

Annie Blair, chair of Cambridgeshire ACRE who read a poem written especially for Village Halls Week, said: “Village halls are so important to rural communities. They provide a safe place for people of all ages to meet and the range of activities that take place in them is huge.

“We’ve got some fabulous, well-run halls in Cambridgeshire and I’m so pleased that we could all gather here today to celebrate them and pay tribute to the volunteers who keep them going.”

Closing the event, special guests led by the deputy lieutenant cut a celebratory cake in the style of a village hall.

