Village convenience store reopens after securing £525,000 investment

The Co-op store on High Street, Cottenham has reopened after it received a £525,000 investment. Picture: CO-OP Archant

A village food store aims to continue making a difference to the local community after it reopened this week.

The Co-op store on High Street, Cottenham reopened its doors on Thursday, October 15 following a £525,000 investment, and will also provide 18 jobs.

As well as providing a range of products and customer parking, the convenience store, which covers around 3,000 square feet, runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Paul Slade, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Cottenham.

“The store has a great new look and feel, and we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally that will create a compelling offer to serve the community conveniently.

“We are committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and to operating at the heart of local life.”

