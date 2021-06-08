News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Village cricketers lifted thanks to new sponsor

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:34 PM June 8, 2021   
Witcham Cricket Club new sponsor

Witcham Cricket Club have secured Cobb Thatching Ltd as their new shirt sponsor. - Credit: Witcham CC

A village cricket club hopes its new sponsor will lift their spirits off the field for years to come. 

Witcham Cricket Club have secured Cobb Thatching Ltd as their shirt sponsor for at least the 2021 season as they look to continue their on-field successes off it, too. 

Steve Cobb of Cobb Thatching presented the club’s first-team with their new attire before Witcham’s defeat to Coton in CCA Division One North on Saturday, June 5. 

Nigel Pate, captain of Witcham’s first-team, said: “Steve came up with the off-chance whether we were looking for a new sponsor and I said we have had these shirts for a few years now. 

“We’ve had back-to-back promotions in the past and have got other sponsors, too, so all things are looking good.” 

You may also want to watch:

Nigel added: “I think sponsorship is important at village level as people rely on players to dig in, so it’s good for other sponsors to come forward.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
  2. 2 Letter: Free parking and well-presented toilets - isn't Ely wonderful?
  3. 3 Auction of eclectic rarities marks end of 50 year era
  1. 4 Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives safely  
  2. 5 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
  3. 6 Here's how to get a free pub breakfast this weekend
  4. 7 Blame the pandemic for cutting overseas aid says MP Lucy Frazer 
  5. 8 Addenbrooke's adds 20-bed ward with more to come
  6. 9 Release farmgate report ASAP urges Tory councillor
  7. 10 Council violated ‘principle of democratic consent”
Cricket
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This transformer, which is more than eight metres long, four metres tall and five metres wide.l. 

Cambs Live | Updated

184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham Rail Station

Planning | Video

Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
101 CAMBRIDGE ROAD ELY

East Cambridgeshire District Council

No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
This car crashed into a wall in Sand Street, Soham, at about 6.25am on Tuesday (June 1).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus