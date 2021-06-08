Published: 12:34 PM June 8, 2021

Witcham Cricket Club have secured Cobb Thatching Ltd as their new shirt sponsor. - Credit: Witcham CC

A village cricket club hopes its new sponsor will lift their spirits off the field for years to come.

Witcham Cricket Club have secured Cobb Thatching Ltd as their shirt sponsor for at least the 2021 season as they look to continue their on-field successes off it, too.

Steve Cobb of Cobb Thatching presented the club’s first-team with their new attire before Witcham’s defeat to Coton in CCA Division One North on Saturday, June 5.

Nigel Pate, captain of Witcham’s first-team, said: “Steve came up with the off-chance whether we were looking for a new sponsor and I said we have had these shirts for a few years now.

“We’ve had back-to-back promotions in the past and have got other sponsors, too, so all things are looking good.”

Nigel added: “I think sponsorship is important at village level as people rely on players to dig in, so it’s good for other sponsors to come forward.”